Does GTA Online still have Prime Gaming rewards? Explanation of the situation

Subscribing to Amazon Prime gives players a ton of benefits across a variety of different games, but does this still extend to GTA Online? This is everything fans need to know about the GTA Online situation at Prime Gaming.

As many video game fans know, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offer includes a number of benefits apart from the delivery service, such as its connection to the Twitch streaming platform.

An active Prime Gaming subscription also offers players downloadable content for a plethora of different games, like League of Legends, and Pokémon Go, to name a few.

This also included GTA Online from Rockstar Games. However, the developer has recently updated their policy on getting free rewards for Prime Gaming users. Here’s a breakdown of everything fans need to know about these changes to GTA Online Prime Gaming.

Will GTA Online still offer Prime Gaming rewards?

As confirmed by Rockstar Support on March 31, 2023, Prime Gaming benefits will no longer be supported in GTA Online as of March 31, 2023. This change also extends to Rockstar’s other online title, Red Dead Online, whose Support will end on April 3, 2023.

The support page also explained that Prime Gaming members who play GTA Online anytime between March 30 and March 31, 2023, will receive “a one-time prize of GTA$125,000.”

Rockstar Games

Members who played Red Dead Online before April 4, 2023 will receive 5 Gold Bars, the Howl emoticon, a select color variant of the Buckley Hat, and a select color variant of the Riviera Hooded Robe.

Prior to this update, players could receive up to GTA$500,000, spread over GTA$125,000 per week, just for playing GTA Online with an active Prime membership.

It’s a shame the service is discontinued as it was a nice and easy way for Prime Gaming members to earn a little extra cash to spend on vehicles and other in-game purchases. It is not clear why Rockstar has decided to discontinue the service, but everything indicates that this change will be permanent.