Does its title announce the end of the franchise?

Things are moving forward at Sony Pictures and Columbia. A few days after the release of Madame Web – the latest production of the universe dedicated to Spider-Man – the studio provides new information regarding the return of Eddie Brock to the forefront. The role still played by journalist Tom Hardy, who shares his body with a symbiote, will be at the center of the third film destined for theaters. It was initially planned for Next November 8th, poison 3 I will finally reach a little early. It will be available in theaters worldwide two weeks early 25 October At Uncle Sam’s Country and maybe two days earlier at home.

By bringing forward its release date, venom 3 It will find its audience in the much awaited month itself joker 2, It’s actually scheduled for October 2. The two cinematic universes Marvel and DC will once again collide in theatres. Looking at the latest reviews of the last two films, one starts off with a slight lead over the other. However, we will be dealing with an unusual duel, with two opposing heroes on display.

This change in the release schedule is also accompanied by an update to the title, which may mark the end of the journey of the journalist and his alter ego. venom 3 will be promoted now under the title the last Dance, suggests the conclusion of the two characters’ adventures. It is not the first time that this subtitle has been mentioned, it has already been used by Tom Hardy on social networks. digital spy He was also questioned about this mention and the possibility of a fourth one seeing the light of day.

“These things often happen in threes. If there is to be a new one, it will necessarily depend on the success of each individual, you cannot rely on the fact that there is a possibility of coming back., As a reminder, saga poison Started in October 2018 under the leadership of Ruben Fleisher. With the exception of Spider-Man, the character is the only one to benefit from the three-part treatment in cinema.

universe in crisis

Since Venom, Sony Pictures has been working on a cinematic universe dedicated to the antagonists and heroes that evolve around the friendly neighborhood spider. The studio will have to lend Peter Parker to the MCU, it can only rely on his aura and the possibility of seeing him back under their control to turn a profit. All the movies presented so far have also come Played on the possibility of Tom Holland’s presence, without ever realizing this public wish. With particularly delicate direction, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures faced more than one obstacle on their way to success.

If poison met its audience, while not disappointing critics, it becomes more complicated when it comes to immortalizing a character lesser known to the general public. Despite the presence of two popular headliners: Jared Leto and Matt Smith, Morbius was released with complete indifference. The film only gained notoriety on social media, where it became a laughing stock among superhero fans and film buffs. Answer invented by Twitter community “It’s Morbin’ Time” Sony entered history without ever managing to make its investment profitable.

in February, madam web Turned out to be one of the worst superhero movies in history. Worn by Dakota Johnson, it was condemned by the press and the public, even being mentioned during the famous Oscar ceremony this Sunday. Even if the budget of less than $100 million saves it from becoming an industrial disaster, the operation undoubtedly won’t be very profitable. The film has just reached $91 million at the box office, revenue that will mainly be returned to cinema operators and which will not allow the studios to refill their coffers.

Venom 3: The last Marvel movie on Sony?

The year 2024 will be surprisingly busy for Sony and Columbia. While Marvel and DC have taken breaks in theaters, the license releases at least three movies in a few months. After Madam Web, the much awaited Kraven: The Hunter The idea is to wake up dark rooms as the start of the school year approaches. This film, which was postponed for a year, is now going to be released in theaters on August 28. program after this venom 3, so in October, still remains a mystery. Although several projects have been announced, there has been no news from anyone for several months. This mainly applies to spider man 4 Worn by Tom Holland and made official days before release no way home, If Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal expressed their desire to collaborate again to bring Peter Parker to life, their interpreter was less optimistic.

Note that Olivia Wilde was also promised to work behind the camera, but that still remains a mystery. All that remains is a project for a film dedicated to Miles Morales and specifically the animated proposals of the studio. Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse However, now it has no release date and is getting delayed a lot. We are still waiting for a decision from Sony Pictures. for his part, Venom: The Last Dance He is yet to show what he has in store for the audience. No trailer has been revealed, nothing surprising for the film arriving at the end of the year.