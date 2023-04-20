Does Minecraft Legends have fast travel? How to use teleport

Minecraft Legends has a unique open-world map that features multiple landmarks, secrets, and battles, but can you fast travel? Let’s find out if there is fast travel or teleportation.

There’s a lot to do in Minecraft Legends, from playing PvP modes to exploring the vast open world around you. However, with such a large map, getting from one Piglin base to another can be tedious, leaving many players wondering if you can fast travel in Minecraft Legends.

Since fast travel is such a core part of so many games, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about teleporting in Minecraft Legends, so you can get back to saving the outside world from those nasty-but-funny Piglins.

Can you fast travel in Minecraft Legends?

You can fast travel in Minecraft Legends, though only to certain locations rather than anywhere on the map. These locations include any saved village, any constructed wells, and the Well of Fatewhich is where you will upgrade most of your inventory.

While you can fast travel, we recommend exploring the world from time to time so you don’t miss out on chests, mounts, and more.

How to teleport in Minecraft Legends

To teleport in Minecraft Legends, all you need to do is liberate a village from the Piglins or build a Well that will be available later in the game.

After you have saved a village or built a Well, hover over the waypoint on your map and press the corresponding button to fast travel (Space bar on PC). If you’re not sure what your button is, look at the bottom right of the map. There you will find the legend with the different controls.

And that’s it! As you can see, it is quite easy to fast travel in this game. Fast travel will make it much easier for you to get around Minecraft Legends.