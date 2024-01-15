Does the Oscars trailer promise good news for “Barbie” deprived of the Golden Globes?

Does the Oscars trailer suggest a little justice for this film that was a hit in theaters but largely forgotten at the Golden Globes ceremony? The American channel ABC, which broadcasts the awards ceremony on March 10, placed an advertising spot online this Tuesday that parodies barbie, Greta Gerwig’s popular and critical success. In the video, Jimmy Kimmel, who will host the awards show, is lost in the world of Barbie and knocks on the door of Kate McKinnon, who finds her bizarre Barbie costume. We also meet Ryan Gosling as Kane and America Ferrera as Gloria.

The set, the actors… ABC is involved in a larger-than-life parody, going so far as to adapt the feminist monologue — so as not to charm women under the influence of patriarchy — for the Oscars. America Ferreira transfers elements of language into the difficulty of presenting the ceremony.

A hint of sarcasm on feminism

“Hosting the Oscars is literally impossible, you have to be amazing but somehow you always get it wrong. You have to make fun of people without making fun of them too much. You need to give enough time to everyone without wasting too much time. You’re the center of attention but almost no one cares that you’re there,” she tells Jimmy Kimmel nervously.

Should we see this as compensation for the injustice of the Golden Globes? beginning of january, barbie Was cited in nine Golden Globe categories. We could already see the film team walking away with awards for Best Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

popular cardboard

Ultimately, to get the doll to the correct size, we had to make do with two smaller figurines. barbie was awarded for her song What am I made for? by Billie Eilish which she co-produced with her brother Finneas O’Connell. For the rest: This film, surprisingly, inaugurated a new category of biggest box office success this year. Recall that global box office revenues exceeded $1.4 billion.

But let’s not get too excited. oppenheimerThe grand champion of the Golden Globes with five statuettes, won last Saturday the main award from the American Directors Union (DGA), which is considered a reliable barometer for the Oscars. Greta Gerwig or Christopher Nolan? Despite a flashy pink trailer, the balance may tip in favor of director Oppenheimer. Reply next month.