Doja Cat Quits Instagram Citing F—ed Up Thoughts

doja cat

Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Doja Cat has left Instagram and told her millions of followers in a now-deleted post over the weekend that she started having “abusive thoughts” after receiving criticism on the platform.

The Grammy-winning pop star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, then deleted her account, which had 28 million followers. He explained further about the decision in the post but kept his reasons secret.

“Hey, I’m going to deactivate it because I’m not really feeling it anymore,” she wrote in a post shown to her 28 million fans on Saturday. “You guys take care of yourselves. I love coming here and observing and seeing people being creative, but I feel like it’s happening too much. The way I am talked to and treated here gives me negative thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. goodbye.”

The 28-year-old singer-rapper-songwriter, whose massive hit singles include “Say So,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Kiss Me More” (featuring SZA), has had a contentious relationship with social media. . The initial phase of his career. In 2018, he referred to form ODD FUTURE rappers Tyler, The Creator and Earl Sweatshirt as “faggots” on Twitter and later apologized after initially defending the insult; In 2020, he said on Instagram Live that COVID-19 was “just a flu” that he was not afraid of; And in 2022, upset fans in Paraguay were greeted with a series of tweets in which he threatened to quit music after being criticized for not meeting fans following a canceled performance.

Yet part of Doja Cat’s eclectic brand is her wild and outrageous streaks, which play out largely on social media platforms. His moments of opening up to followers about his sexuality, nicotine addiction, and other aspects of his personal life have earned him a huge fan following. But it has declined at times, such as in July when a photo of fans calling themselves “Kittenz” he disliked so much that his number of followers dropped by about 250,000 overnight.

As her career continues to take off on social media, Doja Cat is wide open to the dangerous path users can take on these unregulated platforms. In 2022, the pop star shaved her eyebrows on Instagram Live after fans criticized her new bald look. A fan watching the moment on Instagram openly questioned Doja’s mental health in that moment, and she didn’t hesitate to respond.

“I’m doing dandy,” Doja said at the time. “I’ve never felt so happy before, like… It’s funny how much positive effect removing hair from my head has had on me.”

According to the American Psychological Association, Instagram, which traffics in the desire for social acceptance, has been linked in studies to depression, body image concerns, self-esteem issues, social anxiety, and other harmful effects. In 2021, a former engineer at Instagram’s parent company Meta testified before Congress how executives there were aware of the harm Instagram was causing, but did not make any meaningful changes.