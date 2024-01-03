dollar | Dollar price in Colombia today 13 February 2024

The dollar increased in value in Colombia this Tuesday, after the US government revealed inflation data in the US for January, which was lower than market analysts expected.

According to the stock exchange, The forex closed at an average price of $3,929, that is, it increased by 14 pesos compared to the representative market rate, which was $3,915.

How does inflation in the US affect the dollar in Colombia?

A 3.1% decline in inflation in the United States for the 12 months in January boosted the dollar in markets, due to the possibility that this data will lead to more interest rate cuts in that country.

The consumer price index (CPI) had increased by 3.1% year-on-year in the year to January, That compared with 3.4% in the December measurement, the Labor Department reported.

On the other hand, core inflation, which excludes the most volatile food and energy prices and is the key data for markets, stood at 3.9% over 12 months.

Dollar quotes in Latin America:

These are the dollar prices in Latin America this Tuesday:

argentina (weight)

Holiday bolivia

(Bolivian) 6,966.96 brazil

(real) holiday chili

(weight) 969.50 Colombia

(weight) 3,924.253 Costa Rica

(colon) 525.27 guatemala

(quetzal) 7,837.83 honduras

(Lempira) 24.45 Mexico

(weight) 17.1982 nicaragua

(Cordoba) 36.62 peru

(Sunday) 3.8840 uruguay

(weight) leave