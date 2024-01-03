Dollar falls after hitting highest level in more than a year

The dollar fell on the day after extending its winning streak on Monday and setting a new high in more than a year. The United States currency lost its grip in Chile amid improved conditions for the Chilean peso. The local currency edged up in line with most Latin American currencies, which were recovering, although agents remained cautious ahead of new announcements from US Federal Reserve officials giving fresh signals on rates.

At the end of the day, The dollar fell by $5.1 compared to yesterday’s close on the Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange (BEC) and reached a value of $948.9 per unit., Thus, the currency will end its streak of three consecutive days of appreciation, where it added $24.5.

Dollar value in Chile on February 6, 2024

However, Dollar reaches minimum of $945.12 According to Beck data, during the last operation of the day and then its decline eased.

Chilean peso took a break in the middle Copper pillars rise after decline, The price of one of the national currency’s main supports rose on efforts by China, the metals’ main consumer, to stabilize its markets and reduce inventories, although dollar strength limited gains.

Additionally, copper stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange fell further to a five-month low, according to daily data.

If this is given, The three-month price of copper on Comex, the main futures exchange, rose 0.23% to US$3.78 a pound. Meanwhile, spot copper fell 0.59% to US$3.75 per pound on the London Metal Exchange.

Meanwhile, short-term demand in China is weakBeijing February 9-16 The Lunar New Year holidays are approaching. Also an indication of the weakness of current demand.

Whereas, Dollar The US currency fell against major currencies on Tuesday but remained near its highest level in nearly three months as strong economic data and a dovish stance on interest rates by Federal Reserve officials boosted the US currency.

A series of strong US economic data, including a strong employment report on Friday and recent comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell have fueled speculation about an early and deep interest rate cut, which the market had been expecting.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are currently estimating the probability of a rate cut in March at just 16.5%, compared with 68.1% at the start of the year. They also forecast a cut of about 117 basis points (bp) by the end of 2024, compared with a 150 bp forecast in early January.

In view of this, the dollar index, which measures the US currency’s performance against six other currencies, fell 0.22% to 104.22 after touching 104.60 on Monday, its highest level since November 14.