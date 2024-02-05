Dollar price in Colombia today, February 6

Reference photo. /Bloomberg Photo: Bloomberg – Andrew Harrer

The dollar started its trading this Tuesday, February 6 $3,937.50, This translates into a decline of $38 in relation to the representative market rate (TRM) set by the Financial Superintendent for that day. $3,975.74,

The highest price of the dollar in the first minutes was $3,940 and the lowest price was $3,937 (same opening price).

💵 Dollar forecast for 2024

Estimates for the end of 2024 are divided. The most optimistic is the Banco de la República, which set the TRM between $3,839 and $3,939 during the year.

Fedesarolo analysts, for their part, have a moderate estimate that predicts a TRM of $4,025 for December 2024.

Finally, last Thursday the government’s fiscal plan for 2024 was released. In this, the Finance Ministry sees relative stability in relation to the exchange rate against the dollar. The portfolio estimates that the year will close at a value of approximately $4,317 per dollar, which is the least optimistic estimate.

