Dollar price in Colombia today February 9 news today

Reference image. Photo: Bloomberg Agency

This Friday the dollar fell by $27 compared to Thursday’s close ($3,949). After falling in early February, the dollar climbed back to near $4,000 this week.

The currency closed at $3,922, moving to an average of $3,926. This Friday it reached a maximum of $3,950 and a minimum of $3,916.

On average, buying dollars at exchange offices is $3,706 and selling is $3,826.

You may also be interested in: The key to understanding why Gilinsky resigned from the Sura board of directors

This is how TRM has behaved this year:

A revision of United States inflation data was announced this Friday, with some changes compared to initially published reports.

Excluding food and energy products, consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 3.3% in the last three months of 2023, the same as the previous reading, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The revision to headline figures was also minimal, with December’s monthly rise limited to a 0.2% advance instead of 0.3%.

Also read: From Colombia for the Super Bowl: the country will export 1,500 tons of Haas avocados

The results will come as a relief to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his allies, who are looking for more evidence that price pressures are continuing to ease before they start cutting interest rates. Inflation slowed sharply in the second half of last year and officials have expressed doubts about whether such rapid progress can be sustained.

Stock futures rose after the results were released.

💵 Dollar forecast for 2024

▶️ Fedesarolo analysts expect TRM to reach $4,025 by December 2024.

▶️ Banco de la República analysts expect the TRM to range between $3,839 and $3,939 during the year.

▶️ In the government’s fiscal plan for 2024, the Finance Ministry sees relative stability of the exchange rate against the dollar. The portfolio estimates the year will close with the dollar at $4,317.

Have you already heard the latest news? Economic, We invite you to see them in El Espectador.