Dollar price in Colombia today, January 11

The premise regarding the value of the dollar is that the more greenbacks circulating in the country, the less they will be worth, so what happens with the Fed will be decisive. Reference image. Photo: Bloomberg Agency

Dollar fluctuations have left the currency in the area of ​​$3,900 during the first two weeks of 2024, a few pesos above this figure. At its last close, last Wednesday, January 10, the currency closed at $3,934.

closed on the dollar this Thursday $3,927, which represents a slight decrease of $7 compared to Wednesday’s price. On the day of publication of the annual inflation data in the States, the average price of the currency was recorded at $3,929.86, while the maximum price was $3,949.

for its part, representative market rate (TRM), set by the Financial Superintendent of Colombia for this Thursday, January 11, is $3,946.39. This is $12.26 more than the previous day. Furthermore, the current TRM reached its highest level in more than three weeks (since December 21), however, it is $861.46 lower than a year ago (January 11, 2023).

What will be the movement of the dollar this week?

The first of the international factors affecting the price of the dollar this week will be inflation in the United States. This Thursday, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics published the latest data on inflation in that country.

The entity reported that inflation in the United States stopped at 2023 3.4%, In December last year, inflation increased by three tenths compared to the same month in 2022. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that prices were falling year-on-year (2022 vs. 2023) since October, so the last inflation data broke the declining trend.

For its part, core inflation (a key measure for the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, as it does not include the most volatile variables such as food and energy prices) fell one-tenth compared to December 2022 and year-on-year. In terms of year it has been falling since March.

Similarly, the impact of signals issued by the United States Federal Reserve (FED) regarding monetary policy and interest rates is felt in the price of the dollar. New York Fed President John Williams said current monetary policy is tight enough to get inflation back to the 2% target, but more evidence would be needed before any rate cuts.

The premise with respect to the price of the dollar is that the more greenbacks circulating in the country, the lower their price, so what happens to fed Will be decisive. This year, the dollar is expected to remain relatively low, below the $4,000 barrier. It is likely, as experts have said, that the $3,800 threshold will be reached again. However, all of these forecasts are subject to change to the extent that changes are recorded in the world that could affect the reduction, such as the escalation of the conflict on the Ukraine and Gaza border in addition to other geopolitical tensions. And commercial.

