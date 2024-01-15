Dollar price in Colombia today on March 8

The greenback is expected to see days of stability while the Fed meeting has been brought forward. Photo: Bloomberg – Paul Young

He Dollar On Friday, its price fell to $3,904.50. This represents a decrease of $13.65 as well as a change of -0.36% compared to Thursday’s close.

Representative Market Rate (trm) remains at $3,920.79.

Minutes after its opening, the dollar fell to $3,913, consolidating the downtrend seen in recent days. Some analysts believe that the currency may even fall below the $3,900 barrier.

However, the consensus suggests that there will be no major changes in the coming days, as investors await the decision taken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding interest rates.

Yesterday, the president of fedJerome Powell pointed out that we are not far from reaching the point of confidence that inflation will reach 2%. He said this would happen any time of the year.

For some, this statement suggests that the Fed will vote again to keep rates on hold, but the first cut will be soon.

It should be remembered that higher rates have been the main means of controlling inflation for US issuers, as reducing demand should lower prices.

as mentioned analystsLower rates would translate into a cheaper dollar in countries like Colombia, as it would lead to greater inflows of greenbacks from investors.

At the moment, some macroeconomic signals suggest that the economy will enter a new cycle of reactivation export Once again green numbers (especially Chinese ones) have been recorded, and inflation Continues on a recessionary path (Colombia recorded an annual variation of 7.74% in February).

