Dominican Dimitry announces surprise retirement as a professional player

This morning through his twitter account the Dominican Juan Dimitry Hernández González “Dimitry”, surprisingly announced his retirement as a professional League Of Legends player. the ecko Dominican had visa problems this season where he could only play 2 series for his team.

“Good day. Through this tweet I want to announce my retirement as a professional League of Legends player. There are multiple reasons, but the general feeling is that I no longer enjoy playing the game competitively like I used to, and I don’t want to play for money…I will look to be a positional or strategic coach at Tier 2 so I can pay for college, but I don’t plan on competing in a league again Riot professional as a player. I will not play with AZE the closing 2023.”

In his short career as a professional player, 20-year-old Dimitry consolidated his career as a professional player after passing through the Arctic Gaming team in the Mexican league. In 2021 he became the first Dominican to play in the Latin American League of League of Legends LLA, being part of the Xten team. In 2022 he became part of Team AZE where he managed to get the champion trophy in the opening tournament.

His retirement is surprising given the ceiling to improve that the Dominican had and was one of the faces of the league for the Caribbean territory.