Dominican Republic evacuated 27 of its citizens from Haiti-El Nacional

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the Dominican Republic evacuated 27 of its citizens living in Haiti due to the violence and insecurity situation in the neighboring country.

According to a statement, these are Dominicans who requested evacuation “given the difficulty of leaving the neighboring country by normal routes.” office, The group, composed of 18 men, 7 women and 2 minors, landed at the Joint and Interagency Task Force heliport in the Dominican municipality of Jimny, bordering Haiti, where they were welcomed by State Department personnel and military officers.

Subsequently, most were transferred by land to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Santo Domingo, and others were transported to various provinces in the country.

You may also like: Looting continues at the ports of Haiti’s capital

Three helicopters of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) participated in the operation. The entry of Dominican government aircraft into Haitian airspace, which was mired in a serious political, social and economic crisis, was authorized by that country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The group, composed of 18 men, 7 women and 2 minors, landed at the heliport of the Joint and Interagency Task Force in Jimny, a Dominican municipality on the border with Haiti. @MIREXRD

Since late February, there has been an increase in violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, where there have been attacks by armed groups against public and private institutions and companies.

Last Monday, an agreement was reached for the creation of a Transitional Presidential Council, after the implementation of which the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, will resign from office, as announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico, Where he is stranded. Increase in violence in Haiti and pressure on him to resign from office.

This transitional council must agree on the appointment of a new prime minister and pave the way for holding presidential elections.