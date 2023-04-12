Dominion May Discuss General Threats in Fox Libel Trial

The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for spreading false allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election indicated Tuesday that he would allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a certain extent.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis granted a Fox motion to prohibit any reference to specific threats or harassment directed at Dominion Voting Systems. But he said he would allow Dominion to speak generally about the threats it has received to show how it has been hurt by Fox’s broadcasts.

Megan Meier, a lawyer for Dominion, has unsuccessfully argued that jurors should be allowed to hear details about the threats the company has received.

“It has decimated Dominion’s ability to attract and retain employees because the company is under siege,” she said.

Meier noted that local election officials across the United States responsible for deciding whether to hire Dominion have also been harassed and threatened, part of a pattern of attacks against election workers since the 2020 election.

Davis said he didn’t want the jury to be biased against Fox because of threats made by people with no connection to the network.

In another decision, the judge denied a Dominion motion to broadly prohibit Fox from using “unrestricted and vague references” to the First Amendment and free speech to defend itself against allegations of defamation. Dominion, which seeks $1.6 billion in damages, has argued that any reference to the constitutional right to free speech needs to be set in the context of the legal standard of defamation.

The judge acknowledged that not all speeches are protected by the First Amendment and said the issue would have to be addressed witness by witness.

The motions were among several filed by both sides in an effort to keep certain evidence, topics and issues out of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Thursday with jury selection. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

In another decision, the judge denied a Fox motion that sought to block any reference in the trial to issues involving the Murdoch family, which owns Fox Corp., which controls Fox News. But Davis said he doesn’t see how the testimony of James Murdoch, whom Dominion has named as a potential witness, is relevant to the case because he wasn’t with the firm in the months after the election.

James Murdoch is the youngest son of media mogul and Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch and brother of Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, both of whom are expected to testify. James Murdoch is the former CEO of 21st Century Fox and former director of News Corp., another major media company linked to the Murdoch family.

The judge already ruled last week that there would be no testimony regarding the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Even before the start of the trial, the records released as part of the process became an uncomfortable spotlight on the network.

Information obtained by Dominion showed that some network hosts harbored off-camera doubts about the claims of voter fraud, but nevertheless allowed the show’s guests to repeatedly do so after the 2020 election. multiple emails and text messages shared between Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott regarding election coverage and former President Donald Trump’s allegations that he was misled.

They revealed a chorus of voices, from Rupert Murdoch and the network’s top hosts to producers and publicists, who internally dismissed allegations of conspiracy to steal elections as crazy, even as the network repeatedly gave them a platform. Internal communications also showed that, at the time, key players at Fox were deeply concerned about retaining pro-Trump viewers.

Federal and state election officials, exhaustive reviews in battleground states, and Trump’s own attorney general found no widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election. They also found no credible evidence that the vote was tampered with. Trump’s fraud allegations were also rejected by dozens of courts, including judges he had appointed.

Davis himself wrote last month that it was “CLEAR” that the allegations of stolen elections were not true. That came in a summary judgment decision in which the judge said a jury would have to decide whether Fox News acted with actual malice in publishing the statements. Jurors must also decide whether Fox Corp. participated directly in displaying the statements and whether Dominion is entitled to any damages.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge said the use of all capital letters in last month’s decision was simply to ensure that lawyers on both sides understood that there would be no genuine question of fact in the judgment that the allegations they were fake.

“I wasn’t trying to send a message to America or anything like that,” he said.