Don Toliver is coming to Tilburg on 013

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Don Tolliver is known for his unique blend of Rap, R&B and melodic vocals. With his debut single ‘No Idea’ he instantly became a viral hit with millions of streams across various platforms. It didn’t take long for the track to catch the attention of Travis Scott and soon the song ‘Can’t Say’ was released on Astroworld, followed by the single on the Cactus Jack Records label. Debut mixtape ‘Donnie Womack’ was released in 2019, and 2020 finally brought the studio album ‘Heaven or Hell’. The album which is full of melodic hooks, catchy beats and introspective lyrics and on which the mega hit – that belongs in every warm-up promotional DJ set – ‘Afterparty’ can be heard. This isn’t the only hit from Don’s repertoire, as ‘Lemonade’ under the Internet Money banner has also reached billions of streams on Spotify. After this success it’s too far with Don Tolliver, he confirms with the album ‘Love Sick’, which in addition to solo tracks also has surprise features from James Blake, Future, Justin Bieber, Kali Uchis, Lil Durk,… Brent Faiyaz and Toro y Moi. Her eponymous tour, dedicated entirely to this album, also begins. The last time we were allowed to get it in the Netherlands was in 2022 WOO HAH! x rolling thrust. So there’s only one thing left to say: Pull over, because Don Tolliver heads out of Tilburg on Saturday, October 21.