Don Toliver performs new song at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty concert

Don Toliver showcased new music during the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”.

Don Toliver showcased new music during the highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, according to a preview provided to Billboard. The show is now available on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries worldwide. Toliver’s new hit is expected to intersect the SOS Band’s 1980 debut track, “Take Your Time (Do It Right)”.

He also performed “Way Bigger” from his 2021 second album, “Life Of A Don”. While a new song by Toliver will mark his first solo release of 2022, he has appeared as a guest on several tracks. The rapper collaborated with Justin bieber in “Honest”, Nav in “One Time”, Kid Cudi in “Somewhere to Fly” and Trippie Redd in “Ain’t Safe”. Other musical performances for the event include Anita, Burna Boy, maxell and much more. Johnny Depp, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne and other celebrities also made appearances.

As for his new songs, Rihanna told reporters before the premiere that his upcoming Super Bowl set is unrelated to his pitching schedule. “Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another,” she told the Associated Press. “Did you hear that, fans? Because I knew the second I announced it, they would think my album was coming.”

“I need to get work. But I have new music coming out. But let’s see. Unrelated, but a special project.” Rihanna also spoke with Extra, saying that she accepted the Super Bowl concert as a way to motivate her to return to the stage. “It was one of those things where I wasn’t sure because it’s a big stage and it’s been a while, you know, but I wanted to take on a challenge,” she said. In addition to the usual mix of lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear, Savage x Fenty is also starting to launch sportswear pieces.

Check out the video on YouTube below: