Donald Glover is inspired by Beyonce to create a new series

“Swarm” arrives on Prime Video on March 17th, and is the newest production by Donald Glover. Check out!

In partnership with Amazon Studios, Donald Glover will soon release his new project, “Swarm”. Predicted to premiere worldwide at the SXSW Festival, the series should reach the Prime Video catalog later this month, and will be of the horror genre with themes about obsessions and the music industry.

After leveraging four seasons of “Atlanta”, the acclaimed FX series, the artist has been working on the promotion and development of his new program, in partnership with Janine Nabers (Watchmen). In an interview for vanity fair, glover took the opportunity to describe the series, and highlighted his inspirations for the program:

We thought it would be fun to do a postmodern mix of “The Piano Teacher” and “The King of Comedy”

Already nabers highlighted TV anti-heroes such as Don Draper (Mad Men) and Tony Soprano (Soprano Family) as inspirations to create a character of the genre based on the point of view of a modern black woman. The project should also address social criticism and racial agendas in its plot.

The plot explores the life of Dre (Dominique Fishback)a young woman who is absolutely fanatical and obsessed with Marissa (Chöe Bailey)a music star, inspired by Beyonce. the obsession of dre makes her make irreversible decisions with several unimaginable and dark consequences.

“Swarm” premieres on Prime Video on March 17. Watch the trailer:

