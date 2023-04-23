Donald Trump Praises Rapper Ice Spice After Hearing His Hit “Munch”

Ice Spice enjoyed a rapid rise in the music industry.

ice spice has gained all kinds of support in recent months, from Cardi B The Meek Mill and, more recently, Nicki Minaj. However, his latest admiration was completely unexpected. In the midst of the Manhattan criminal case and before his run for president, donald trump sat down with the Full Send Podcast for a second time, where he answered quick questions. Kyle Forgeard he called out a few names, asking the former president to provide one-word reactions to each.

The first was Elon Muskwhat donald trump described as “smart”. So they named Joe Biden, the enemy of Trump. Surprisingly, the former chairman feels that he is the complete opposite of the Twitter CEO. Donald called the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “interesting” and later called his ex-wife Kanye West, kim kardashian, of “false”. This isn’t necessarily shocking after Ye revealed that he insulted his ex-wife during a meeting.

donald trump remains as outspoken as ever, which he apparently hopes will secure a second term in the 2024 election. The Nelk Boys then created their own Bronx Baddie, ice spice. “Who the hell is Ice Spice?” Trump asked a room full of laughter. “You don’t know Ice Spice?” Kyle asked the President before trying to hum the tune of his big hit, “Munch”.

Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg went on, saying, “You heard the music.” Trump hasn’t confirmed whether he’s heard the song or not, but the “Princess Diana” rapper appears to have stitches. “Play it for me,” Donald said before simply stating, “Well, I like it.”

ice spice is certainly winning over the elite. Even if the ex-president doesn’t like kim kardashian, the founder of SKIMS has shown her support for the artist in recent months. Kardashian recently invited Spice over to her house, where they shot TikTok videos with north west.

Check out the Instagram post below: