Donald Trump Speaks of “Lies” and “Witch Hunt” in First Speech After Indictment Announcement

Speaking at a campaign event in Georgia on Saturday, former US President Donald Trump called allegations against him of taking secret documents after his presidency “baseless” and a “witch hunt”. It was Trump’s first public appearance since Friday night that he was indicted on 37 counts.

Trump said during his speech that his opponents only wanted to make it difficult for him to return to the White House with politically motivated allegations. He also said, “They have launched one witch hunt after another to stifle our movement, to thwart the will of the American people.” “In the end, they are not after me, but you. The ridiculous and baseless indictments of the Justice Department manipulated by the Biden administration will go down in history as the most horrific abuse of power,” Trump said.

Even before his speech, he was greeted at the airport by a hundred supporters holding signs that read “Witch Hunt”. Later, Trump, who is leading in the Republican polls, also addressed his supporters in North Carolina.

When leaving the White House, Trump took dozens of boxes of files, including classified files containing sensitive information, to Florida. The indictment made public on Friday shows he has been charged with “withholding information about national security” and “obstruction of justice”, among other things. According to the document, he endangered US national security by taking nuclear secrets.