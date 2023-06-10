‘Donna’ dancing on Friday and oysters on Sunday: Jasmina (28) and Jacque (32) open summer pop-up bar (Ghent)

The former Roerkuip on Oude Beistenmarkt has become unrecognizable. Jasmina Chalaghmi (28) and Jacques Vercauteren (32) gave the building a summery look for their pop-up Donna. There you’ll find summery drinks, pizza and oysters on Sundays.

Jasmina and Jac take the former club seriously. For a month they renovated and painted the building until it became a hot and overheated place. “Rorkuip didn’t seem warm at all and I thought it was just a dark room. Now we’ve painted it red with white windows for a more Italian ambiance,” says Jasmina.

The managers thought it was important that it became a hot spot, in contrast to Jacque’s privacy restaurant in Kortijkepoortstraat. “Donna is the opposite, as Privacy has a sleek interior with cool materials. We noticed it was cool there in the summer, so now we’re opening a summer pop-up with a terrace. It’s even more fun to work with us.” We want to bring the same quality, but in a looser environment.

Pizza

At Dona they serve cocktails, natural wines and Belgian beers. For pizza they team up with the well-known Dorentin Ajaj of Pizza & Friends in Lavendegam. Oysters are also available on Sundays, ideal with a glass of bubbly. Jacques will not only take care of the kitchen, but also sometimes behind the turntable. ,read more under photo,

© FVV

“We’re mainly a bar, but on Friday nights we join the neighbors and we can dance. Then we make it a little party, but we don’t want to be a club.” Jacque and Jasmina have installed a kitchenette where you could dance on a small floor above, so the floor is no longer accessible to guests.

radio donna

Friends and business partners got to know each other when Jasmina went for dinner in privacy. She gave her raw opinion to Jacques, who appreciated it. “He then asked if I wanted to take over the management portion of the room. We have a single vision of what constitutes a great hospitality experience. We know each other on a professional basis and have become good friends since then.

The name Donna came after much searching. “Nothing felt right, but when I was on the train from Brussels to Ghent, I suddenly saw Donna standing somewhere in the graffiti. It seemed like it had to happen and it’s also a little nod to Radio Donna. I want to present something for you.”

Donna’s is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be open until September. Restaurant Secrets will be closed for a period of time in the coming weeks, but will reopen after Donna comes into her own. The pop-up opens for the first time on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Info: Oude Beestenmarkt 8, Ghent. Donna Opening Weekend on Facebook