Donnie Yen criticizes Bruce Lee’s portrayal in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

John Wick 4: Baba Yaga star Donnie Yen is part of the ranks of people who didn’t like Bruce Lee’s portrayal in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

speaking to the Varietythe actor said that he respects Quentin Tarantino, but that in his opinion, he “took a wave” with bruce lee in a cartoonish way.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions. Quentin Tarantino is a renowned filmmaker, and he deserves his status – and I am entitled to my own opinion. Obviously, he took a swing at Bruce (Lee). It was (a representation) cartoonish.” He said Yen.

bruce lee was played by mike moh in the 2019 film.

In Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood we have a Los Angeles in 1969. Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a TV actor who, along with his stunt double, is determined to make a name for himself in Hollywood. To do so, he meets many influential people in the film industry, which leads them to the murders carried out by Charles Manson at the time, including that of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who at the time was pregnant with director Roman Polanski (Rafael Zawierucha).

It is the 9th and penultimate film of Quentin Tarantinobearing in mind that the director announced years ago that he will end his career on the 10th.