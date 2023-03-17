Don’t miss the new Latin American Game Changers League 2023

The best agents from across the continent in the same league

This week the first leg of the VCT Game Changers Latin America 2023 began, a completely new competition on the continent that will bring together 12 teams, 6 from the North and 6 from the South to fight for a bag of $70,000 dollars and a place in the Game Changers World Cup.

2023 marks a new stage in the history of the VALORANT Champions Tour around the world and the VCT Game Changers Latin America will not be the exception. The ecosystem will evolve to become a league divided into North and South with a all against all to the best of 3 games whose first leg will be played from March 5 to April 13.

Twelve great organizations will be part of this league, of which 8 were invited thanks to their performance in previous seasons and impact on the VALORANT scene, while the remaining 4 obtained their place through the Qualifiers.

North:

./ Leviathan Game Changers

./ Akave Esports

./Fusion X

./ Fire Power

./ Bouquet Awake Gaming

./ Skull Cracker Quartz.

South:

./ KRU Blaze

./ Undead BK

./9z Team

./ Movistar Optix

./ Sunxet Club

./ Globant Emerald Team

The evolution of the VALORANT women’s circuit is not only in the creation of a league. Game Changers will have broadcast for all days, that is, complete broadcast coverage with dates and times available for consultation on the VALORANT esports site. Also, there will be a unprecedented increase in the prize pool, since for this occasion $70,000 dollars will be awarded, which represents an increase of almost 300%. And as if that were not enough, to close the season, the champions of each region will face each other in a face-to-face final that will define the best in Latin America and who will be our representatives in the world VCT Game Changers.

The VALORANT women’s competition in Latin America needs great voices that, coming from different corners of the region, make the fans of the tournament feel each round and for this reason, the Game Changers casters will be Noelia “Kronopia” Forte, Camila “BoAx” Hernández, Alejandro “Cantor” Cantor, Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas, Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro, Sebastián “Crafer” Cascardo and Federico “Clover” Galvan.