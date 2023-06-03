Don’t Miss These Film Adaptations of Queer Novels

heart arrester

orientation It shows. After some time, he openly identifies as gay. he sits next to you in class holeA popular school rugby player. In the series 'Heartstopper' we meet Charlie. This young British teen attends a boys' school, where he finds himself and his charlie develops slowly Emotion to him, but he is convinced that his friend is not interested in him, as he would prefer girls. actually nick seems to like boys too, but he's Afraid to come out. After some time she learns that Charlie can help her come to terms with her sexual orientation. This modern love story is based on a graphic novel originally published by Alice Osman Tumblr was published. The story was a huge success on the social platform with no less than 50 million visitors. thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign And fan support saw the paper version of the online comic born in 2019. A few years later, a Netflix version of Nick and Charlie's heartwarming story arrived!

one of us is lying

about a bizarre murder. Simon, Eddie, Cooper, Bronwyn and Nate attend school at Bayview High. When he is sentenced, Simon has a fatal allergic reaction. Then the finger-pointing begins, as each of the four remaining students has a good reason for wanting Simon's life. The four are forced to plot and uncover the truth, as the police believe the four conspired to murder Simon. American series 'One of Us is Lying' This is an adaptation of the series successful novel of the same name Since 2017 by Karen M. McManus. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series showrunner Dario Madrona ("Elite") says he wanted to be as faithful to the novel as possible. "We all love the book, so we wanted to stay true to it. We stay true to the themes and characters as well as the spirit of the book, but we also try to add something here and there. some minor twists To surprise the readers of the book and expand the story a bit," Madrona said.



© One of us is lying

house of gucci

ambitious patrizia reggiani (Lady Gaga) in her romance with Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his Italian luxury empire. The reserved Maurizio is not very enthusiastic about the family business and would prefer nothing to do with it. The real power lies in the hands of his father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) and his uncle Aldo (Al Pacino). Patrizia hatches a plan to seize power over Gucci, but to do so she must turn the other family members against each other. eventually it comes down to a face to face between Patrizia and Maurizio, which ends rough. in this movie we follow latest movie of ridley scott Adapted from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed by Sarah Gay Forden, who herself true storry Tells about Gucci's murder in 1995 by Maurizio. The project had been on Ridley Scott's wishlist for a long time. He acquired the rights to the book from Forden in the early 2000s, but the project was long stalled. Lady Gaga was recruited to play the lead role of Patrizia.



© Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

daisy jones and the six

the rise and fall of a band, but also about women who live for their dreams and do everything they can to make them come true. Author Taylor Jenkins Reed takes you into the story of the beautiful but unstable daisy jones Joe dreams of becoming a famous singer in the late 1960s. She meets Billy Dunn, frontman of the rock band The Six. Sparks fly and their first hit becomes a runaway success. Camilla, Billy's wife, is aware of the chemistry between her husband and Daisy, but she puts their marriage and family first. 'Daisy Jones and the Six' is a gripping novel about screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Will Graham wanted The world of sex, drugs and rock 'n roll Reid's novel right to the screen, as well as the lives of three women with strong personalities and the complex relationships between the band members. result is one turbulent but compelling series Ten episodes.







© Prime Video

chat with friends

second edit From a popular novel by Irish author Sally Rooney. The 31-year-old author has managed to become the voice of the millennial generation thanks to her writing style and her witty, thoughtful and sensual stories. The 'Conversations with Friends' series is Chatting With Friends tells the story of friends Bobby and Frances (Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver). They begin a relationship with couple Melissa and Nick (Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn). Bobby falls in love with Melissa and Francis begins a Case with Nick. During their vacation together in Croatia, they engage in deep, intellectual conversations and follow Steamy romantic getaway.