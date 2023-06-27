Don’t Throw Mobile Phones at Performers (And Three Other Rules of Conduct for Festivals)

An updated concert schedule courtesy of 2023. Obviously it is needed.

don’t throw things on stage

“Why are live audiences so useless these days?” given the title vice president Late last year, one of many pieces about the indecent behavior of some American musicians. (“You haven’t grown old. Concert Are Today is Strange,” titled MashableWhereas nervous “There is a serious problem with the current live audience,” wrote.) Specifically targeting a specific group: young fans who grew up with TikTok and missed their early concert years due to Corona, some of was left unlearned. Things like: Don’t throw dirt at the cast.

We’re not just talking about boas and heart-shaped sunglasses (as in Harry Styles) and packets of cigarettes (as in 1975), hopefully the artist Yours Objects interact, but strangely, even about mobile phones and cameras. (In any case, the front rows are often full of fans trying to reach their cell phones.) Last year, after Bad Bunny threw a cell phone into the water from the middle of the audience, Steve Lacy did a quick Camera was smashed, Denzel Curry got a phone thrown over his head. The performing world is watching with anger at Harry Styles, who last year took a fan’s cellphone in the middle of a concert to take a BeReal, sending one fan viral and inspiring millions to do the same.

Do not film the entire performance with your mobile phone

This has been called the ‘TikTokification of the concert world’, with the subsequent video being part of the live experience for a portion of the audience. Something on which some artists themselves bet. 1975 created a vertical backdrop for his previous tour, making it easier to film. Frontman Matty Healy has already dared to create a viral moment ‘in the wake of social media’ by sucking a fan’s thumb on stage or eating raw meat on stage. Guardian,

Downside: Compared to pre-corona, the public is at risk of becoming a sea of ​​mobile phone screens and flashes, especially for artists with internet followings. beach house, space song Went viral on TikTok, a year ago his performance started with a predictable message asking him to ‘limit cell phone usage’ and ‘not use flash’. (seriously: who Are Those people who use flash?) Mitsky asked his fans to stop “filming my entire set” in a well-known tweet. “When I’m on stage looking at you, but you’re staring at the screen, I feel like I’m being consumed like content,” she wrote. A post that proved so controversial that it was taken offline again.

don’t shout at every number

Generation Z tends to be a very, very, very enthusiastic audience, especially when it comes to music. At the first Billie Eilish concerts, the lyrics were recited word for word with militaristic precision. During Harry Styles’ last visit to our country, not only was every song from his set played, but music played through the speakers prior to the concert. (Don’t know how fans know these numbers.)

Which, frankly, is very contagious. However, the downside has also come to the fore in recent months. In March, a TikToker went viral with a video of him yelling at a Taylor Swift concert, saying “the woman next to him asked to stop because he was scaring her seven-year-old daughter.” (Which, oddly, she took as a badge of honor.) That same week, another TikToker went viral with a video of a fan comically loudmouthing Billie Eilish, which was addressed to “the guy who thinks She sings better than Billy and all my people.” Videos of the concert got spoiled.

It was the start of a fascinating TikTok debate about concert etiquette and the balance between the individual fan experience and the collective experience. Temporary agreement: You can sing along, but not to every song, not to the loudest, and with respect to the artist and the people around you. Seems logical.

don’t ask the cast to spit in your mouth

A rule of etiquette we didn’t see coming ourselves. It has been learned that the online culture of Stans, Simps and Superfans, which had already intensified during the Corona years, has now found its way into the live circuit as well. Fans are furious. (Even a singer-songwriter like Phoebe Bridgers had to stop a concert five times last summer for the fans’ sake.) And on top of all that, very, very strange things are being shouted at the cast. Almost every female artist, from Charli XCX to Phoebe Bridgers, says, ‘Mummy? Apologize!’ called. (The Internet has a strange obsession with calling celebrities “mom” and “dad”. It’s meant to be an expression of admiration. Strange nonetheless.) There was a much-publicized incident in which Mitsky yelled “Spit in my mouth!” acoustic number. threw it on his head. (A request that The 1975’s Matty Healy actually granted late last year.) From Clairo, ‘Press the slay button!’ Called during a quiet song. (Which wasn’t as bad as the time someone threw her bra on stage and she burst into tears.) blouseA song about sexism in the music industry.)

The aim is usually to force the artist to interact with the artist by shouting as absurd a message as possible or writing it on the poster. Which, at the right time, can be entertaining. Still, don’t ask people to spit in your mouth. This is downright weird.