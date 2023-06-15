Door-to-door Hagland traffic regulation adjusted for next weekend (Aarscot)

The Dvars door het Haagland cycling peloton will start in Aarschot on Saturday 10 June. The gravel race brings some great names to the start, such as Mathieu van der Poel. Some traffic measures also apply at the event.

On Saturday 10 June, Aarschot welcomed the cycling peloton of Hegeland from door to door. The gravel race starts in Aarschot and brings some great names to the elite women’s and men’s start, including top cyclist Mathieu van der Poel. The team’s presentation will first take place at the Grote Markt. After this, the formal start of the women’s and men’s races is done. The rides begin at 10.45 a.m. followed by a presentation by the women’s teams at 9 a.m. The men’s teams are fielded from 11am, with their opening shot at 1pm.

The starting podium will be built from Friday afternoon and dismantled shortly after the starting gun. There is a parking and driving ban on the Grote Markt from 1pm on Friday 9th June until 10pm on Saturday 10th June. Driving restrictions apply from Martelarenstraat, near Jozef Tielemansstraat. Local traffic can still access the Lombardstraat.

Buses of the cycling teams have been set up in the Demerveli car park. There are parking restrictions in the parking lots between the Sports Center and Demar until after the start of the men’s race at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There is also a parking and driving restriction between Delhaize on Roland Renscade and the connection with Demerveli car park on Demer Side.