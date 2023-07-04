Doorbell camera pictures show how Merelbekenaar beats his own girlfriend for 22 minutes: “I’m ashamed” (Merelbeke)

A man from Merelbeke appeared in court on Friday embarrassed. CCTV footage showed how he had been beating his girlfriend on the road for 22 minutes in April last year. He will face 16 months in jail.

In April last year, the suspect and his girlfriend went to Café Flandria in Merelbeke. There he met a couple with whom he became an instant friend. After the cafe’s opening time, the two couples decided to continue the evening at one of their homes. Drunk heavily.

But the situation quickly deteriorated when the suspect became good friends with the woman of the other couple. His own girlfriend started getting jealous and started arguing. “At one point they kicked us out,” he told the court. “Once outside I went insane.”

22 minutes

The judge said, “Through the ribbon several times.” CCTV footage from neighbors showed her kicking, hitting, strangling and pulling her hair for 22 minutes. The prosecutor said, “And 22 minutes is too long.” The man vehemently denied it at first, but pictures from a neighbor’s doorbell camera forced him to tell the truth.

The Public Prosecution Service sought a prison sentence of 16 months possibly attached to probation. The man could use help to deal with his alcohol problem. The victim sought compensation of 5,000 euros.

The verdict will be pronounced on July 13.