Doting mother, Kris Jenner makes a beautiful birthday tribute to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian

The influencer Kourtney Kardashian is turning 44 and received a beautiful tribute from her mother Kris Jenner

Oscar Nucci, under the supervision of Priscilla Comoti Published on 04/18/2023, at 4:06 pm

This Tuesday, the 18th, Kourtney Kardashian is completing 44 years of life! The matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan, Kris Jenner celebrated the date on her Instagram.

In an emotional video, Kris shared images from when she arrived with her first daughter from the maternity ward to the present day to the sound of the song “My Girl” by The Temptations.

In the caption, the businesswoman moved with a text to her eldest daughter. “Happy birthday to my first daughter @kourtneykardash! It really seems like yesterday you were born. I can’t believe how fast time flies… I can remember each amazing and precious achievement, and how you came that day and stole our hearts,” began Kris.

The mother of five other children also wrote: “Thank you for being the most amazing and wonderful daughter, mother, aunt, sister, wife and friend… You are beautiful inside and out! You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, kind, and you are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy! You are the best mom and I was so proud of you every day. I thank God for choosing me to be your mother and I love you more than you know”.

In the comments, the birthday girl was moved by the publication made by her mother and commented: “I love you mom”.

True!

Recently, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated a birthday. the first daughter of Khloé Kardashian, truecelebrated another year of life!

The girl who turned five received tributes from her grandmother Kris Jenner and her aunt, kim kardashianon the social networks.