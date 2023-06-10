dots are the big trend of 2023

Whether it’s because of Harry Styles or not: The Dots are back! Polka dots will appear on countless streets from London to Paris in 2023. JAN tells you about the trends.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

the return of polka dots

Although polka dots were partly popularized by men (Beau Brummel, Andy Warhol), the print was also adopted by women in the 1900s. For example, Norma Smallwood (Miss America in 1926!) wore a tight dot print swimsuit, and Marilyn Monroe wore several iconic items with the pattern. So it should come as no surprise that many top designers have practically adopted Polkadot. Think Comme des Garçons and Caroline Herrera. And Harry Styles, of course, who is just about Dot’s biggest ambassador.

Edward Berthelot Christian Verig

dot trend

The polka dot never completely goes out of style, but more and more designers — and street style stars — have been giving the print their own twists lately. For example, Polkadot was seen with Valentino, Miu Miu, Benetton and Nina Ricci, all of whom came up with original interpretations of the dot. Think translucent halter dresses or cool suits with polkadots. A nice nod to the past, but still modern. Queen Letizia is a fan favorite for a reason.

Kristin Sinclair Edward Berthelot

Interested in Dot? Then go for a black and white version, which is always cool, or choose lighter, cheerful tones (blue, pink, red) for summer. The print matches well with a frilly skirt and blouse with puff sleeves, or a bathing suit or bikini. You can make it as feminine or casual as you want: The point does the rest for you.