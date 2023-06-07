Doubts still on kick-off: Vincent Janssen is fit enough and starts at base in Antwerp, Union starts with both Teuma and Boniface

Because Van Bommel can call on Janssen, the Dutchman starts with his strongest team. Mandela Keita will replace the suspended Stangs. Gyrano Church began, Arbanor Muza sat down on the bench.

Setup Antwerp:

Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld (cap), Pacho, Avila; Vermeiren, Eckelenkamp, ​​Keita; Church, Balikwisha, Jansen

At Racing Genk, a change has been made compared to last week, when the Genkies breathed new life into the title fight with a 1-3 win in Bruges. In midfield, Goldcrest Bilal El Khanous replaces Yira Sour, who moves to the bench.

Line-up Zen:

Vandevoordt; Munoz, Cuesta, Mackenzie, Arteaga; Hayen (cap), Hrosovsky; Paintsil, El Khanous, Tracer; Arokodare

Union with Boniface and Teuma begins

The previous day against Antwerp, Union coach Karel Geraerts was forced to start without Teuma and Boniface. Today he is very fit and in the starting line-up. Yorbe Vertesen, who was also questionable before the game, starts on the bench.

Establishment of the Union:

Morris; Kandaus, Burgess, Machida; Nieuwkoop, El Azzouzi, Lazare, Teuma (hat), Lapoussin; Adingra, Boniface

Club Brugge have a whole range of injured. Besides Jutgala, Mata, Boyata, Spilliers, Audur, Yeremchuk, Sayla and Meijer, Oyedika and Verment are also missing from a battered Club Brugge that has had nothing to gain or lose for weeks.

Club Brugge line-up:

Mignolet; Sabbe; Hendry, Mechele, Buchanan; Zipper, Nielsen, Vanaken (hat); Skov Olsen, Nusa, Lang