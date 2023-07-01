Down the Rabbit Hole 2023 (Festival Day 2): Rain and Numb Rabbits

‘I’ll hiss and hiss and blow your house down!’ It’s that we don’t believe in fairy tales, otherwise we’d think there’s a big bad wolf roaming Green Hills. In the morning there were many party tents spread across the campsite. There was drizzle in the weather throughout the day, due to which many works will be affected. Headliner Burna Boy then had to try to forget Strome’s cancellation. Bad weather advantage: With freezing temperatures there was no question of a hot, sweaty camping tent. So the public could walk around the meadows, taking a good rest.

Nick Mulvey @ Hotot

The first act forced to brave the weather was beautiful-voiced singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey, once a member of the Portico Quartet and a Mercury Prize nominee. A nice CV, but rabbits may have a water-repellent coat, but the animals still prefer to crawl into their warm den in bad weather. This is what happened during his performance. Most of the festival goers went to the rabbit and saw from afar that in the middle of the first song the drizzle had turned into a small deluge.

Rain can add an epic touch to a performance, but the good Mulvey’s music unfortunately didn’t have enough power to make up for it and his well-intentioned, somewhat harsh ecological message didn’t really reach us, especially with the last song With a spoken word recording of a scientist. very floating A fine performer that was programmed better in a smaller tent.

Altin Gun @ Hotot

Altın Gün means ‘golden day’ in Turkish and so we wonder if it was a coincidence that the weather automatically cleared when the Dutch-Turkish band took over. The six-piece group charmed not only the weather with their Anatolian rock, but also the meadows, which spontaneously started dancing along to the first wah-wah riffs. The band members also looked great in front of the big golden screen on the stage. smooth motherfuckersone one.

A group of festival goers formed a dance circle behind the sound man for almost the entire performance, but in reality almost the entire arena was involved, with synchronized arm waving from the front fans to the rear tent. Frontwoman Merv Dasdemir sang well and greeted the enthusiastic audience sincerely, while instrumentalist Erdinke Ecevit raised the temperature. We found ourselves smiling broadly at times. And then slide guitar had to come in. It’s no coincidence that the group has already been nominated for a Grammy. Excellent.

spoon @teddy wider

Spoon never really caught on in Europe, but they have a loyal fan base in the US, where they are recognized as one of the better-known indie bands of yesteryear. The group around frontman Britt Daniel is also extremely consistent, both on record and live, which matches the performance we’ve seen in Teddy Wider. Daniel didn’t waste too many words on the audience, but immediately hit the sets. His trademark husky voice sounded great and he was backed by a tight band.

Still, we missed the tension in the set, which was competently executed but didn’t evoke much emotion. There were certainly good moments — new track “The Hardest Cut” proved that Spoon has her fingers in it after nearly three decades — but overall our attention wandered too often. The group also suddenly stopped ten minutes earlier. Not bad, but a somewhat routine performance that left us hungry.

Sela Sue @ Hotot

We’re almost beginning to believe that some musicians effectively control the weather. Sela Sue also began her performance under a thick gray cloud, but as the Belgian soul singer sang ‘I’m waiting for the sun to come’, the clouds quickly cleared and the meadow was bathed in a golden glow. magical moment. She quickly became an excellent performer, even if her voice sounded more hoarse (well, that has its charms).

It’s been a long time since the Belgian brought “Raggamuffin” to the general public—the song boomed at the front of the set—but after a seven-year break, the crowd warmly embraced the singer. Hands Up with “Peace of Mind” and “Kingdom” showcase hip-hop influences that have emerged in their recent work. Sela Sue did a little dance with her backing singers and ended with the main highlight, “This World”, in which the singer briefly freestyled. We appreciate it when musicians dare to take some risks on stage. A point of criticism were the visuals, which were clearly underutilised.

death grips @teddy wider

Some artists we’ve come to expect – whether musical or not – headbutt that breaks our noses. Industrial hip-hop group Death Grips toughed it out this time with a few bruises and bruises. We blame it on the sound mixing, which frontman Stephen Burnett kept frontman at the expense of drummer Zach Hill. Burnett is almost always goofy anyway and Hill is the group’s real weapon in our opinion. He broke his drumheads and ears again, in the middle of some self-centered stacking of amps.

Nevertheless, the performance in a half-empty tent was still entertaining for those who ‘got it’. Festival-goers, who did not know the group, kept coming and going again, but behind the soundman a circular pit emerged in the middle of the set that never really left. Crowds of loyal hardcore fans also move during the performance with great joy. The blood-red LED screen continued to be both interesting and dangerous to watch. Death Grips remains unique.

IDLES @ Hotot

IDLES isn’t a true headliner yet, but as one of the most successful contemporary post-punk bands, it comes pretty darn close. The political Brit started off with the sultry “Colossus”, where he easily split the meadow in two, and then went on to create several moshpits with his impassioned lyrics. Beer and shoes went into the air, crowd surfers were lifted up, memories of a lifetime were made and some may have received headbutts that Death Grips should have dealt with.

However, IDLES remain a compassionate band that advocates togetherness and as always the fallen moshers were well taken care of. “Ground” and “The Beachland Ballroom” provided some much-needed relaxing moments, and at the end of the set, frontman Joe Talbot dedicated “Danny Nedelko” to his French tour manager and all expatriates. Guitarist and former dentist Mark Bowen, in his handsome outfit, nowadays, jumps into the audience with a transparent glass guitar (nice touch), and makes some big potholes in the process. The kick was followed by the “Rottweiler” final that left everyone breathless. Afterwards, the onlookers, tired, sweaty and satisfied, headed for the nearest bar. Toppers.

Burna Boy @ Hotot

The late cancellation of Strome forced Down the Rabbit Hole’s organization to undertake a semi-impossible task, namely successfully replacing an artist with a unique place in the global pop scene. Burna Boy was eventually chosen, a Nigerian superstar who blends dancehall with R&B and Afrobeats. on paper that reads well; With some bad will we can say that Down the Rabbit Hole managed to get Stromme from Aldi. However, such remarks belie Burna Boy – real name Damini Ogulu.

It was the spirited singer’s birthday and she clearly enjoyed headlining the main stage and her constant snow-white smile, live band with two drummers, a chorus of backing vocalists, fireworks, smoke machines and boundless enthusiasm did their job. Did. Although Ogulu matched neither the visuals nor the lyrics of Stroma, he clearly struck a chord with a large portion of the audience. ‘Love, Damini’ was introduced on the big screen – a reference to her latest album – and it didn’t even feel like a lie.

The “For My Hand” studio, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, was quickly launched on the set, and more hits quickly followed. The band interrupted the set to wish him a happy birthday and Ogulu later organized a successful singing contest between the two halves of the grassy field. He also removed cell phones from the half of the grass field, which had a good view, and asked those in the front rows to take off their T-shirts and wave them around. All very entertaining. They concluded with “Last Last”, with arms raised high in the air on a grass field. It’s not our thing, but clearly a successful performance for most viewers. Burna Boy doesn’t have as much quality material as Strome, but let’s be honest – a spirited and strong artist.

