Down the Rabbit Hole 2023: Sunday’s top seven acts

‘I could do it all day / Sing a song, a very little song…’, sings bob wilson In the track ‘Pretty Songs’. It starts off as a sweet guitar ballad, But unexpectedly turns into extremely rebellious electropunk. ‘…that’s fine, but I’d rather fight!!’, the front suddenly roars. The London grime punk duo, consisting of Bobby and Bobby Waylon, are always in the mood for a good game of chaos. Today they take all the Fuzzy Lops with them in their rampage.

Bobby delivers his loud sermons about things like the British royal family and Brexit, while Bobby (the other one) breaks out his drum kit. And those explosively hardcore guitars echoing in the room? It’s just a tape. The person in front has absolutely no time to play any instrument. He’s too angry for it: ‘Burn it, mate!!!’, he says of his hometown of London. He would prefer to live in Groningen.

Surrounded by heavenly white light, protest punk is seen flexing muscles on top of an amplifier. ‘How do I look, Bob?’, he asks his other half. He looks like a god and the audience treats him like that. The room literally goes into complete disarray during the song ‘Wicked and Bad’. ‘We’re fucking Bobby Willon!’, the frontman reminds us once again after he’s finished his explosive set. All the Fuzzy Lops start stomping their feet and expect the two to play more songs. Unfortunately they are not coming back. ‘Bohhh!!!’, everyone protests. Bob Waylon’s defiance is contagious. Luckily, the pair would play again on 28 October at Melkweg, Amsterdam.