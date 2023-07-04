down the road to finnish lapland season 4

Down the Road Season 4 travels to Finnish Lapland. It brings back the traveling companions from the first season. They were already traveling, the corona virus put travel out of the question. The fourth season of Down the Road can be seen in both Belgium and the Netherlands. For example, on Tuesday 4th July at 11.25pm ​​on NPO3 you can watch the rerun every week on BNNVARA.

This post about Down the Road Season 4 first appeared on VlaamsKijken on March 27, 2020. This message was updated on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Dieter Coppens went out again with the group from the first season: Kevin, Lore (you can see his parents in this documentary), Peter, Lisa, Helene and Martijn. For Season 4 of Down the Road, the group embarks on their biggest adventure yet. Namely to Finnish Lapland. They discover beautiful nature, glide on frozen lakes with huskies, meet Sami and encounter an impressive ice wall. Of course they could count on each other’s warmth and friendship even in the cold. Meanwhile, they reminisce about their wonderful trip to Belgium.

This is of course a rerun of Down the Road Season 4… You might want to watch the other seasons of Down the Road as well. Whom can! In Belgium you can watch Down the Road via VRT Max. You can also find here Season 1, Season 2, Season 3, Season 4 and the latest Season: 5! As well as web series like After Down the Road, Their Story of Down, Down the Sea and Down the Snow. If you want to watch all seasons of Down the Road from the Netherlands including the web series, make sure you have a VPN connection set up for Belgium. In the Netherlands, only seasons are no longer available and they are only available to subscribers of NPO Plus (and only seasons 3, 4, 5 and no after that).

Dieter and co-supervisor Saar surprise Kevin, Lore, Peter, Lisa, Helene and Martijn with plans to go out together again, and of course they don’t have to think about it for long. Because the Six are already somewhat accustomed to it, this will be their most difficult adventure yet: the journey to the Far North.

In Finnish Lapland, they brave the cold, take on the challenge of dog sledding, stay with local reindeer herders, go ice climbing and much more. But the journey is not just an exciting adventure, as they enjoy each other’s company and warmth even more in the cold. The group is now back in Belgium.

Since the first season of Down the Road, a lot has changed in his life. The Down the Road experience has triggered some important steps toward freedom for many. The reunion trip is the ideal opportunity to spend some quality time together and hear how everyone’s lives have changed since then. For example, Kevin and Lisa have been a couple for a long time, and something beautiful is blossoming even among the many other acquaintances from the street.

Of course we also introduce you to the participants of Down the Road Season 4 in detail:

Kevin, 36, from Boutersem

Kevin, 36 – whose birthday was during the Down the Road trip – still lives with his parents in Bootersem, where he has his own room and living room. After the first Down the Road trip, he duets with Lisa. They have been together for two years now and they want to be together freely. Kevin is a gentle and cheerful young man with a great sense of humor who always has his heart at his heart. Since his mother had cancer, he has been very caring and protective of those who are unwell or ill.

Kevin works in a cafe a few days a week and also works at home to care for his many animals. He plays djembe and piano and is also sporty: he goes to basketball practice every week. Viewers of the first season of Down the Road will also remember that Kevin is an ardent supporter of Club Brugge. Since his adventures with Dieter, Kevin has also become an avid traveler. He also follows current affairs, watches the news every night and knows a lot about politics.

Helen, 23 years old, from Hemixem

Quiet Helen still lives with her parents in Hemixem, but together they are busy starting a housing project. Her parents are the driving force and godfathers of the Dieter Care Farm where Helen will live with several disabled people. Helen helps her father, who is a photographer, and loves to travel with his camera.

Helen has been working at Bits ‘n Bites, a snack bar in Kontich, for some time now. At first she mainly does dishes there, but since participating in the first season of Down the Road, she has blossomed and loves being around people, so she now does room service. Helen also loves children and works in a crèche. She was 21 during the first visit, she thinks she has matured in the meantime and will not shy away from a challenge. Within a group he sometimes needs some time to adapt or get used to new things.

Lor, 35 years old, from Rijmenam

Lore lives independently in Keerbergen, meaning she lives in a house with five other people with mental disabilities and a supervisor. Lor is very independent and needs a little help. He is courageous, optimistic and friendly as well as sensitive.

Lor works at a day center for the elderly, where she helps with groceries, among other things. She loves horses and also works at a riding school where she cleans stables, cleans saddles and does other odd jobs. Of course, one of her hobbies is horse riding, and she has a blue belt in Judo. Lore participates in the Special Olympics every year.

Martijn, 34, Masek

Martijn lives with his parents in Masek. If his parents can no longer take care of him, Martijn will live with his brother. He lives in the house next to theirs and a room has already been made available for him there. Sporty Martijn keeps track of every football match in the Belgian league in a notebook, and is a big fan of KRC Genk.

Martijn wakes up every morning singing and is not easily angered. He loves adventure and is not afraid of any challenge. His recognizable goatee from the first season, which he dropped to look like his father, has now made way for a stubby beard. In his own words, he totally looks like Dieter.

Pieter, 32, from Leuven

Peter has been living independently since 2016 in an apartment in Leuven. Like his brother and friends, he wanted to be alone and he really likes it. He was lonely in the beginning, but in the meantime he had a huge safety net of people to make sure it didn’t happen again. Peter is a romantic person and during the first voyage he was looking for a girlfriend. Meanwhile, he dated Julie for a year from the second season of Down the Road.

Peter is very musical, learning keyboard and wants to learn guitar. He is not a great adventurer and knows very well what he does and does not want to do. He is very independent and likes to lead the group. He also has a great interest in history and especially the world wars. When he is at sea with his parents, he always wants to see something from the war.

Lisa, 29 years old, from Wachtebeke

Lisa lives with her mother and her two dogs. He is on the list to start living independently and he is very much looking forward to it. Lisa is godmother to her sister’s twin children and visits them frequently. After the adventures of the first trip, Lisa and Kevin become a couple. Sparks flew when they watched the first episode together on television and since then they haven’t left each other. Meanwhile, they’ve been together for two years and slowly come to know everything that goes into a relationship. They have become a good and close-knit team who would like to be together for a long time.

Lisa was timid and shy during her first trip, but down the road she has blossomed and become more confident. She also went in search of a job, which she found at a nearby sandwich shop. She was quite overwhelmed on the last trip and was very homesick, so she says that she was not able to get everything from the trip. So she wants to grab this new journey with both hands and does not want to back down from any challenge this time.

Episode 1 Down the Road Season 4

Dieter pays a visit to his traveling companions from the first season to invite them to go out together again. On the day of departure, a surprise awaits them: the six must begin their journey to the High North alone. Once they arrive, it is immediately party time as it is Kevin’s birthday. and the group takes a ride on a reindeer sled.

Episode 2 Down the Road – Season 4

The group is dropped off at a typical Finnish sauna, where they are literally and figuratively immersed in sauna culture. After relaxation, it’s time for exercise: cross-country skiing. Not everyone progresses equally well on the slats and this can cause a lot of frustration.

episode 3 Down the Road – Season 4

The group tests out the local means of transportation: dog sleds. But not everyone is a big fan of dogs. Dog sled’s final destination: a snow hotel. As the cold night takes its toll, Kevin shows a completely different side. This has a profound effect on the group.

Other than that, it remains exciting as far as the episodes are concerned…

The fourth season can be seen on One in late 2020. and Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. Episodes can also be viewed via the VRT NU app.

