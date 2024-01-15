Download PC Game Full Version Free Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 is a video game in the shooting video game category created by EA DICE and released by Electronic Arts. It is a game that is played from a first-person perspective. It is a direct continuation of the second edition of this game known as Battlefield 2, which came out in 2005, as well as the eleventh edition of the Battlefield franchise. The game was released in North America on October 25, 2011 and in Europe on October 28, 2011 for PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows and Xbox 360.

Battlefield 3 game download for PC

Name Battlefield 3 Initial release date October 25, 2011 Engine Freezing Nominations VGX Award for Best PC Game, VGX Award for Best Shooter, VGX Award for Best Multiplayer Game Awards BAFTA Games Award for Achievement in Audio Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Developers GIVEN Category PC Games > Shooting

In the Battlefield 3 campaign, players take on different personalities of different army responsibilities, such as US Marine, Super Hornet Weapons Handling Officer, Tank Operator, etc. The campaign takes place in different locations and unfolds in two different stories in which there are two characters: Dimitri Mayakovsky and Henry Blackburn. A total of 5 million copies of this game were sold in the first week of its release and it received maximum positive reviews. Battlefield 4, which was released in 2013, was a sequel to Battlefield 3.

What is Battlefield 3 about?

Battlefield 3 has a mix of weapons that can be used to fight in single-player, multiplayer, and co-op modes. It also introduced different components not present in the Bad Company games, such as vulnerable fighter jets and 64 battles on PC. To accommodate the smaller number of players on the gaming platform, the on-field area is restricted for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 even though the flying space remains the same.

Maps can be found of Tehran, Paris and many other places, such as New York City, Oman, Wake Island, Kuwait City and all other parts of the Persian Gulf. The maps can cover many modern streets, urban areas and many open landscapes that are suitable for the vehicle used in battle. Battlefield 3 shows you the Battle Log option, which is a cross-platform option that is free to use and offers features such as voice communications, integrated text messages, game statistics, and the ability to join games played by players. friends before. require staying on the similar platform.

How to Play

Battlefield 3’s primary platform was truly the PC until it switched to different consoles in the middle of the development process. The version of Battlefield 3 that is compatible with Xbox 360 is moved to two discs due to the disc size restriction. The PS3 version can be transferred to a Blu Ray disc. It is the only game in this series that does not support DirectX 10 or 11. The PC version was to be used by the original Electronic Arts platform with the help of which PC users can try to authenticate themselves when connecting to the game. Players must participate in battles in a group of as many people as they want and continue fighting the battle.

Players can play these games on both PC and mobile phones. However, there are different versions of this game that are compatible with specific gaming platforms like Mac, Windows, Xbox, PC, mobile phone, etc.

Battlefield 3 Features

If you have played the previous versions of the Battlefield game, you must know the plot and common features. However, there are certain extraordinary features of this game and these features are discussed below:

Players have access to different types of soldier equipment such as 60mm Mortar, Welding Tool, Radio Beacon, SOFLAM, UG Sensors, C4 Explosives, M18 Claymore Mines, Knife, Defibrillators, First Aid Kit, M67 Hand Grenades, Welding Tool, micro UAV MAV, Ammunition Box, etc. All this equipment can help you fight all the battles that come your way.

The different classes you get in this game such as support, assault, engineer and reconnaissance. These classes help you know the level of the game you are currently playing. Classes increase with higher levels and rewards. The different classes have their symbols to indicate that the player belongs to their class.

There are many weapons that players can get in this game and these are M40A5, Sniper Rifles, Type88, Mk11, RPK-74M, SVD, G3, F2000, A-91, ASVAL and many more.

The graphics offered in this game are eye-catching and players will surely enjoy this game more than other video games of the same type.

Sound is an essential aspect of any video game, especially those in the shooting category, because players enjoy the sounds created during the shooting process. It offers a realistic 3D experience that makes the game even more fun.

This is another interesting feature of the game and allows you to customize any weapon you want as per your choice and preference. You can choose any weapon you want to customize by clicking on the customization options in the menu. Certain weapons cannot be customized, but most of them can be customized any way you want.

The vehicles you find in the game can also be customized any way you want. Some of them may not have the option to allow customization, but more or less all of them can be customized as per your choice.

Battlefield 3 is a must-play for all video game lovers and specifically for those who love shooting games. It has numerous interesting features that can be very tempting for your eyes and once you start playing this game, you will surely not be able to stop. It will offer you much more than you can expect from any video game.

How to download Battlefield 3 instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Battlefield 3: minimum system requirements

CPU: DUAL CORE 2 GHz (Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Athlon X2 2.7 GHz)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating System: Windows Vista (Service Pack 1) 32-bit

VIDEO CARD: (AMD): DirectX 10.1 compatible with 512 MB RAM (ATI Radeon 3000, 4000, 5000 or 6000 series, with ATI Radeon HD 3870 or higher performance) (NVIDIA): DirectX 10.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM ( NVIDIA GeForce 8, 9, 200, 300, 400 or 500 series, with NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or higher performance)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0 (ATI 4.1)

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0 (ATI 4.1)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Battlefield 3: recommended system requirements

CPU: FOUR CORE

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11 compatible with 1024 MB RAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon HD 6950)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

What’s so special about Battlefield 3? There are many unique aspects to this game. Some of them are discussed earlier in this post, but there are many more that can be considered important specifications of this game.

Can it be played on Xbox? You can play this game on Xbox 360 as well as on Microsoft Windows and all other gaming platforms as well.

How can you install this game? You simply need to download the file of this game from any PC browser and click on the install option to complete the installation process, after which you can start playing.

