Dozens of football players freed from human traffickers in Portugal

Portuguese police have freed 47 young footballers allegedly held hostage by human traffickers at a training center in northern Portugal. According to the police, 36 minors were among the victims. Two Portuguese have been arrested.

The victims come from Africa, Asia and South America and according to local media, the football frenzy was held at the compound of a football school near Famalicao in the country. There may be many more victims involved. Nothing is known about the motive at the moment. Local media claim that one of the suspects is Mario Costa, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. Costa has denied doing anything illegal, but has stepped down from his position.

João Paulo Correia, Minister of State for Youth and Sports, called the recruitment of footballers “unacceptable and shocking”. He said that the youth are being ‘whipped’ and their human rights are being violated. The politician assured that measures would be taken to combat human trafficking at the Games.

‘promised contract’

According to Portuguese media, the young man was attracted to the Braga area with the promise of a football contract with major clubs after training at a training institute in Portugal. For this parents paid from 600 to 1300 euros per month. Young players were required to hand over their passports and were often not allowed to leave campus, in agreement with the boarding school regime.