Drag queen and singer Lindy XOXO releases music on women’s day – Dois Terços

Why are independent and questioning women still seen as a threat today? This question is the theme of PANDORA, a new release by Lindy XOXO. Singer, drag queen and songwriter, she started her activities in 2019 and uses her music to talk about her experiences in the LGBTQIAP+ environment as an artist and a lesbian woman. Now, she releases her second single, PANDORA, which leans on hyperpop and electronic music, bringing influences from artists such as Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and SOPHIE.

PANDORA is marked by female strength, present in verses such as “Sin is praising this God of Profit / who wants to erase all signs / from the history of those who have always done more / And wants to convince that we are the other / that we are not enough / and throw it into the fire.” In the middle of women’s month, the lyrics question the fact that historical and mythological female figures are always destined to play the role of villains, even when they are not to blame for the consequences of their actions. Thus, the artist draws a parallel between her own journey and the myths, a call to expose the inequalities always committed.

The song was composed by the artist herself and produced, mixed, mastered and recorded by Felipe Arcazas (CZAR) in his home studioin São Paulo, between June and November 2021. The cover photo is by Isadora Tricierri, edited and treated by Liz Weinstock (@tenebraria).

Lindy XOXO is a drag queen, singer, songwriter and actress. Bachelor of Performing Arts from UNESP, the artist performs in bars, clubs and nightclubs in São Paulo. You can find the singer on social media as @lindyxoxo_ and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@LindyXOXO.

“PANDORA” will be released on March 8, International Women’s Day, on all digital platforms.

Previous releases:

Private Pandemonium (https://youtu.be/dbvxUveLXMw);

The Cure (https://youtu.be/OjCDoUZ589g);

Necessary Evil (https://youtu.be/Fvrl-RUtg4U)