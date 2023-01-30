Dragons Descend to World of Warships: Legends for Lunar New Year | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Legends’ first major update of the year includes loads of Pan-Asian content to celebrate the Lunar New Year, along with the game’s first legendary Italian ship, the fourth installment of Azur Lane content, and much more.

Mexico City, January 30, 2023 – Wargaming, publisher and developer of the popular game World of Warshipscelebrate the Lunar New Year on consoles with World of Warships: Legends. This update is packed with content including ships, a commander, and special skins. Legends also welcomes the fourth wave of Azur Lane to its ports, a legendary Italian cruiser to the Bureau of Investigation, another classic five-week, 100-objective campaign with the Tier VIII Premium German Battleship Pommern waiting for the end.

Pan Asian Arrivals

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, a ton of pan-Asian content has arrived in Legends. To kick off the Lunar New Year celebrations, a new Dragon Commander skin has been added, complete with its own special voice acting. Keeping with the scaly theme, Debuts Tier VII Premium Pan-Asian Destroyer, Northern Dragonalong with a number of special Pan-Asian skins for some of the ships.

Additionally, Lunar New Year includes a dedicated box set coming to the game and a new branch of four Tier IV-VII tech tree cruisers coming to Early Access. Equipped with deep-sea torpedoes, these ships come with a personal mission to complete. This branch will be researchable in the next update and will lead to the introduction of Sejong Tier VIIIthe best ever.

Girls, boats, and guns

A terrific quintet, this Azur Lane booster, like the previous three waves, is based on Azur Lane characters. These are: Eagle Union New Jersey, Royal Navy Neptune, Iron Blood Roon, Northern Parliament Chapayevand last but not least, comes Free Iris-the first character of this faction to grace the waters of Legend- st louis.

Two shiny new ships pulled into the harbor. No captain is worthy enough without his ships, so a couple of them, Azur Lane New Jersey as battleship and Azur Lane Chapayev as a cruiser, join the US and Soviet Naviesrespectively.

Three other new skins, azur lane roon (for the German Navy), Azur Lane Neptune (for the Royal Navy) and Azur Lane Saint Louis, they will be obtainable along with the aforementioned in-game items. However, they all require having an original version of the warship to be useful.

New campaign, competitive modes and much more

Closing out this news-packed update is another classic Legends campaign. At the end of the Baltic Griffon campaign, which lasts five weeks and 100 objectives, is the solid german battleship PommernTier VIII higher. This ship has a solid pool of hit points along with a powerful secondary battery and powerful AP shells. This update also includes three extended seasons of Ranked Battles and two extended raids to the game as well., with Ranked Battles available for Tier V-VII ships to engage in 5v5 battles. To close the January update, Legends also welcomes its first legendary tier Italian ship, the cruisernapoli of the Royal Navywhich is coming together as a Free Office project.

This update also brings with it a number of bug fixes, improvements, and balance changes throughout the game. You can find the full patch notes here.

