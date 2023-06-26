Drake announces new album ‘For All the Dogs’

After announcing his first poetry collection, Drake has now announced a new album. The rapper’s upcoming album, titled To all the dogs is associated with his poetry book titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, The collection of poems was written by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir.

Drake is somewhat of a hit or miss artist. He sometimes drops those ‘TikTok’-like records you think of: ‘Boi’. However, he also often drops ‘bangers’. The title of his new album, for all dogs, in any case, promises a lot of good. So we expect some new tunes with big beats and hard ‘bars’.

Drizzy Drake first made headlines last Friday after he ran full-page ads in the Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle and New York Post with QR codes leading to the website for his poetry collection. There he also shared the news about his next album.

Drake wrote, “I made an album with the book.” “They say they miss the old Drake. Guys, don’t mislead me. this is one for all dogs, Drake also posted on social media. In the post, he has revealed his collection of poems the title ruins everything and shares a series of poems, one-lines and lyrics written by the rapper and his regular collaborator Sameer. “I don’t know if I’ve ever in my life asked people to buy or endorse something,” Drizzy wrote on Instagram.

Drake hasn’t shared a release date for the album yet. However, the poetry book is already available for sale on the artist’s web store for US$19.95. So we have to wait for his new album. But we are very curious. Which old Drake returns? No doubt we’ll be hearing it soon.