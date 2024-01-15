Drake loses fortune in betting

Betting in sports is nothing new, Drake suffered a big loss last night.

Incorrigible Drake. The American artist, fond of sports and betting, does not hesitate to place large bets in proportion to his ability. Sometimes it works, but often breaks. Like during the clash between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua on Saturday evening.

For this occasion, Drake bet on the Cameroonian boxer, but the latter was defeated by his British counterpart in the second round. Result: $615,000 (about 560,000 euros) went to the betting rapper.

Millions at stake on every bet

Thanks to Israel Adesanya in MMA about a year ago, Drake earned a cool $2.7 million for a winning bet at the expense of Alex Pereira – but the same Nigerian fighter lost against Shawn Strickland, leaving Drake He was also shocked when $920,000 was thrown out the window.

If he missed tripling his bet last night, Drake won $1.4 million by betting on the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 49ers in the Super Bowl last month. However, one advantage that is hanging only by a thread. In December 2022, the person in question bet on Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final against the Blues. But their million-dollar effort was in vain, as it was sealed outside regulation time.