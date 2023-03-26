Drake Show Canceled at Lollapalooza

This Sunday’s main attraction at Lollapalooza, singer Drake canceled his show at the event. The announcement was made on Lolla’s official profile on social media. Who will enter the stage in place of the artist will be the North American DJ Skrillex.

On the official profile of the event, a message from Drake explained: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential for the performance of the show at Lollapalooza in São Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is out of his control. Sorry.”

In view of this cancellation, the organization will provide the option of refunding the ticket for this Sunday.

“We will liberally provide holders of Lolla Day, Lolla Comfort Day and Lolla Lounge Day ticket purchases on 03/26 the possibility of keeping the ticket active and attending the event, or requesting a refund of the ticket price. In order to be entitled to a refund, the ticket for the above-mentioned categories cannot have been used to access the festival on 03/26.”

Controversial

Drake can be a controversial artist for many people, even those who know little about the Canadian rapper’s trajectory. However, the vast majority support a gesture he made in a video clip just over five years ago. The video in question is from the single “God’s Plan”, the rapper’s award-winning song that earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2019 and Video of the Year at the 2018 BET Awards. of people from Miami, Florida, in the United States.

Responsible for hits like “Hotline Bling” and “God’s Plan”, Drake said in a recent conversation with rapper Lil Yatchy that he shouldn’t have promised he would retire before he turned 35 and mentioned the names of his ex-girlfriends in songs.

“I hate listening to that shit”, shot the singer on the Moody Conversations talk show, which airs on YouTube.

Drake, currently 36 years old, was referring to the song “Weston Road Flows”, from the album Views (2016). In the track, the artist states that he would retire before turning 35 and that he already had enough money to never work again.

“I heard this song the other day at a club. That (announcing retirement before age 35) and when I said girls’ names in songs are two things that make me look back. Maybe I shouldn’t have put pressure on people because of their age or disrupted other people’s lives.”

Over the years, Drake has had relationships with celebrities like Rihanna, Tyra Banks and SZA. and has already been mentioned in rumors of affairs with Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez.

