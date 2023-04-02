Drake uses Kim Kardashian talking about divorce from Kanye West in new song ‘Rescue Me’

Drake presents music with a sample of an interview with Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce with Kanye West.

Today is producer Noah 40’s 40th birthday and if you know anything about him, you know that he and drake are an amazing duo musically and drake even referred to 40 as his “other half” musically. In addition to being friends and starting their career together around 2008, the two are the perfect combination of rapper and producer, always managing to put their ideals and visions into their albums and songs.

To commemorate the special date, drake was a guest on the 100th episode of OVO SOUND’s radio show, The Fri Yiy Show, and debuted a new song of his at the end of a set that had people laughing at his crazy song choices. The song is the same one he played in Miami recently and shared on his Instagram stories.

The new song is being dubbed ‘Rescue Me’ due to its chorus and is produced by BNYX. But what stands out most about the track that sticks in your head with its catchy chorus is a sample of an interview by kim kardashian that appears in the middle of the song. At another point, we can hear an ‘Okay’ from Kim’s interview during the verses of Drake.

In the excerpt, Kim talks about her divorce from Kanye West. as we all know drake It is yes become great rivals after long years of friendship and this must be another subliminal attack in their history. In the sound, Drizzy talks about finding the ideal woman for him to leave his life of clubs, parties and etc. behind.

In related news, the newspaper Newspaper stated that Drake’s excuse for canceling his concert in Lollapalooza Brazil is a liar.

Listen to new music from drake below: