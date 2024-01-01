Drake: Why is his feat with Nicki Minaj in “Pink Friday 2”?

In an interview with Apple Music, Nicki Minaj explained why her collaboration with Drake led to “Pink Friday 2”.

In 2023, Drake had a series of projects and successes. The latter includes the song Needle with Nicki Minaj. On the other hand, the latter appears on the singer’s albums, not the rapper’s albums. But then why? MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Drake’s successes continue

If there’s one rapper who has stood out in 2023, it’s Drake. Actually, Canadian Returned to the forefront with major projects,

After several months of musical hiatus, Drake released his album called for all dogs, And this is a matter of joy for the fans who were eagerly waiting for the artist’s big project.

Plus, Drake’s Latest Album Didn’t Fail to panic the meters, Two months after its release, for all dogs was already certified platinum, In fact, the album crossed the sales mark of one million copies. just that !

and that’s not all. Last December, Drake surprised his fans with some pretty big news. The rapper announced The arrival of the tour of the year 2024, Additionally, the Toronto native will with j.cole, To the delight of their audience!

Drake ended the year 2023 with a beautiful performance with the legendary Nicki Minaj. Sleep, Topic Needle not in the setlist for all dogs, And with good reason, the latter finds its way onto the Trinidadian’s latest album, Pink Lady 2. But then why? MCE TV tells you more!

Needle Happened in nicki minaj’s album

Nicki Minaj hits hard on December 8th By unveiling their 5th studio album, Topic pink lady 2The rapper’s project achieved immense success.

It should be said that one of the 22 titles is pink lady 2Invited extraordinary artists like Nicki Minaj J.Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Cobang, Drake, Lil Uzi. green or skilibeng, But also Skang, Future, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Billie Eilish. just that !

so, Nicki Minaj and Drake collaborate on track Needle, If the title was to be for all dogsAs the Canadian announced to his fans, the latter has finally been found But pink lady 2,

In an interview with Apple Music, Nicki Minaj explained the reason. , He told fans on his tour that I could be on his album, And in fact, the song he was talking about was “Needle”.Nicki Minaj declared.

Before continuing: “But he ended up thinking, Sonically, it is not one size fits all for all dogs. And I had a feeling from day one that it matched Pink Friday 2,

When Drake asked Nicki Minaj to feature Needle On his own album, the rapper immediately accepted. , He asked me if I wanted it for my album. i answered yes, Nicki Minaj concluded.

One thing is certain, the title Needle achieved immense success For fans. Will a music video see the light of day? One thing is for sure, this is a case worth following very closely!