Drama for Kevin De Bruyne: Red Devil forced to miss Champions League final with injury again

A bolt from the blue, you can’t call it anything else. After half an hour of play, Kevin De Bruyne had to be substituted off injured in the Champions League final.

The score between Manchester City and Inter was still 0–0, but the English had their first big chance through Erling Haaland. However, not long afterwards, De Bruyne sat down on the grass in Istanbul with hamstring pain. an injury that bothered him for some time and resulted in him being substituted in the first FA Cup final.

Now De Bruyne will have to leave the Champions League final early. After half an hour of play, the Manchester City tastemaker sat down on the grass at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. He then tried to continue playing, but it soon became clear that it would no longer work. Phil Foden relieved him in the 36th minute.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

A similar scene happened in 2021 as well. KDB was then sidelined with an eye injury in Manchester City’s final loss to Chelsea.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

© AP

© Reuters

© Reuters

© Reuters