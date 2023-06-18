Drama in Australia: 10 killed, 25 injured in bus accident after wedding party

Ten people have died in a bus crash in the Hunter region of Australia, north of Sydney. Apart from this, 26 others were injured. This has been reported by the Australian Police.

Police were called just before midnight to a crash at an intersection near the town of Greta, 150 kilometers from Sydney. According to local media, the bus was returning from a wedding ceremony at a nearby winery.

The 58-year-old driver of the bus was taken to the hospital under police escort for examination and tests. Police Chief Tracy Chapman said he is currently in police custody as the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident. He didn’t have much alcohol in his blood, but he would drive dangerously. Many allegations have also been leveled against him for this.

“We are looking into all avenues regarding the behavior of the driver,” the police officer said. According to him, the passengers were able to free themselves from the bus and call for help. Chapman also said that 25 people were injured and taken to the hospital. There are no children among the victims. The condition of one of them remains critical but stable.

For now, it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident. The Hunter Valley is a popular area with tourists, especially for wine tasting.