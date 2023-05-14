Draugen free download latest version

Download Draugen for FREE on PC – Released on May 29, 2019, Draugen is the first individual fjord noir puzzle game set in 1920s Norway. Learn how to download and introduce Draugen for free on PC in this article. Below you will find all the guidelines to effectively follow each progress. Don’t forget to share this post and site with your colleagues!

From the studio behind Dreamfall Chapters and the creative group behind The Longest Journey and The Secret World comes the first personal mind puzzle set in 1920s Norway. In 1923, you play Edward Charles Harden, an American explorer who comes to Norway to find his missing sister. Be that as it may, you are not the only one. always by his ward Lissie; A sociable, autonomous and chaotic young woman. As we continue to search for Edward’s sister, we must together investigate this beautiful network of beaches nestled among the fjords and piles of Norway and uncover the turbidity beneath the pleasant surface.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.