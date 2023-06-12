Draw Players Championship 13: Van Barneveld meets Huybrechts in first round, starting with a total of 25 Dutchmen and 7 Belgians

The draw for the thirteenth Players Championship tournament of the season has been announced. In Hildesheim, 128 players will battle it out for the day’s title on Monday.
There are a total of 25 Dutch participants in the field of participants. Dirk van Duijnbode was paired with Steve Lennon in the draw, while Danny Knoppert will take on José Justicia. Raymond van Barneveld meets Ronnie Huybrechts, and Vincent van der Voort kicks off against Krzysztof Ratajski.
Rising star Gian van Veen makes his tournament debut against Thibault Tricol. There is also a Dutch conflict between Owen Roelofs and Geert Nentjes.
Richard Veenstra, Danny Johnson, Mike Kouwenhoven and Luke Peters were heavily drawn. They play against Michael Smith, Jose de Sousa, Gary Anderson and Dimitri van den Berg respectively.
Other Dutch participants are Jürgen van der Velde, Jel Klaasen, Damien Mol, Kevin Doets, Martijn Kleemaker, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Christian Kist, Danny van Triijp, Jimi Hendrix, Jermaine Wattimena, Roy van de Grindt, Niels Zonneveld and Chris Landman.
Belgium is present with seven players. In addition to Belgian Premier League star Dimitri van den Berg, Kim Huybrechts, Ronnie Huybrechts, Brian Raman, Mike de Decker, Mario Vandenbogerde and Robbie Knops are also aiming for stage wins.
How can I follow these tournaments?
The Players Championship tournament will be broadcast via live stream. There are four stream lanes available per tournament through the streaming service.
All matches at Four Stream Lane will be telecast live on PDCTV. For this, you have to create an account and take a subscription. Monthly subscription (£9.99) and annual subscription (£59.99) available.
Another option is Dartconnect. Live scores of all matches from the first round to the final can be followed through this Score Center.
What is the prize money in Players Championship tournament?
The PDC offers a £3 million prize pool for the Players Championship circuit. Each player will take home 100,000 in championship tournament prize money.
Reaching the second round receives 750 pounds. This eventually adds up to £12,000 for the winner of the tournament.
Draw Players Championship 13
last 128
Dave Chisnall – | -Owen Bates
Conan Whitehead – | -Luke Wenig
Ricardo Pietrezko – | -Sean Wilkinson
Jürgen van der Velde – | – Krzysztof Kisuk
Gabriel Clemens – | – Dragutin Horvat
Jules Van Dongen – | -Tony Martinez
Stephen Bunting – | -Adam Warner
Adam Gavlas – | -Danny Lobby
Danny Knoppert – | -Jose Justice
Ricky Evans – | -Joe Murnan
James Wade – | -Brian Raman
Jelle Klaasen – | – Darius Labanauskas
Michael Smith – | -Richard Veenstra
Andy Bolton – | -Ryan Mikel
Kim Huybrechts – | -Bradley Brooks
Keegan Brown – | – Damien Mole
Rob Cross – | -Christian Perez
Lewis Williams – | -Jamie Hughes
Ian White – | -Luke Woodhouse
Vladimir Anderson – | -Nick Kenny
Andrew Gilding – | -Robert Owen
Matt Campbell – | -Karel Sedalsek
Brendan Dolan – | -Robbie-John Rodriguez
Rusty Jake Rodriguez – | -Allen Souther
Josh Rock – | – Josh Payne
Calum Goffin – | -John O’Shea
Simon Whitlock – | -Kevin Doetts
George Killington – | -Martin Lukeman
Ross Smith – | -Connor Scutt
Keen Barry – | -Florian Hempel
Mike De Decker – | -Jeff Smith
Mickey Mansell – | -Kevin Barnes
Dirk van Duijenbode – | -Steve Lennon
Martin Claremaker – | -Lee Evans
William O’Connor – | -Jeffrey de Zwaan
Robbie Knopps – | -Nathan Rafferty
Jose de Sousa – | -Danny Johnson
Richie Edhouse – | -Adam Smith-Neil
Chris Dobe – | – Cameron Menzies
Scott Mitchell – | – Christian Kist
Peter Wright – | – Pascal Rupprecht
Stephen Burton – | -Jeffrey Sparidon
Raymond van Barneveld – | – Ronnie Hubrechts
Danny van Tryjp – | -Robert Grundy
Martin Schindler – | -Jimi Hendrix
Scott Williams – | – Haroon Sage
Gary Anderson – | -Mike Kuevenhoven
Owen Roelofs – | – Geert Nantjes
Damon Heta – | -Dylan Slevin
Callan Ridge – | -Richie Burnett
Germain Vatimena – | -Mario Vandenbogerde
Dom Taylor – | -Stephen Belmont
Dimitri van den Bergh – | – Luke Peters
Daniel Kloss – | -Roy van de Grindt
Daryl Gurney – | -Devon Peterson
Niels Zonneveld – | – Cam Crabtree
Gervin Price – | – Mensur Suljovic
Mervyn King – | -Ross Montgomery
Madar Razma – | -Chris Landman
Radek Zaganski – | -Graham Hall
Krzysztof Ratajski – | -Vincent van der Voort
Thibault Tricol – | – Xian Van Wen
Steve Beaton – | -Boris Kramer
Ted Evets – | -Scott Waites