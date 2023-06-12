Draw Players Championship 13: Van Barneveld meets Huybrechts in first round, starting with a total of 25 Dutchmen and 7 Belgians

The draw for the thirteenth Players Championship tournament of the season has been announced. In Hildesheim, 128 players will battle it out for the day’s title on Monday.

There are a total of 25 Dutch participants in the field of participants. Dirk van Duijnbode was paired with Steve Lennon in the draw, while Danny Knoppert will take on José Justicia. Raymond van Barneveld meets Ronnie Huybrechts, and Vincent van der Voort kicks off against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Rising star Gian van Veen makes his tournament debut against Thibault Tricol. There is also a Dutch conflict between Owen Roelofs and Geert Nentjes.

Richard Veenstra, Danny Johnson, Mike Kouwenhoven and Luke Peters were heavily drawn. They play against Michael Smith, Jose de Sousa, Gary Anderson and Dimitri van den Berg respectively.

Other Dutch participants are Jürgen van der Velde, Jel Klaasen, Damien Mol, Kevin Doets, Martijn Kleemaker, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Christian Kist, Danny van Triijp, Jimi Hendrix, Jermaine Wattimena, Roy van de Grindt, Niels Zonneveld and Chris Landman.

Belgium is present with seven players. In addition to Belgian Premier League star Dimitri van den Berg, Kim Huybrechts, Ronnie Huybrechts, Brian Raman, Mike de Decker, Mario Vandenbogerde and Robbie Knops are also aiming for stage wins.

How can I follow these tournaments?

The Players Championship tournament will be broadcast via live stream. There are four stream lanes available per tournament through the streaming service.

All matches at Four Stream Lane will be telecast live on PDCTV. For this, you have to create an account and take a subscription. Monthly subscription (£9.99) and annual subscription (£59.99) available.

Another option is Dartconnect. Live scores of all matches from the first round to the final can be followed through this Score Center.

What is the prize money in Players Championship tournament?

The PDC offers a £3 million prize pool for the Players Championship circuit. Each player will take home 100,000 in championship tournament prize money.

Reaching the second round receives 750 pounds. This eventually adds up to £12,000 for the winner of the tournament.

Draw Players Championship 13

last 128

Dave Chisnall – | -Owen Bates

Conan Whitehead – | -Luke Wenig

Ricardo Pietrezko – | -Sean Wilkinson

Jürgen van der Velde – | – Krzysztof Kisuk

Gabriel Clemens – | – Dragutin Horvat

Jules Van Dongen – | -Tony Martinez

Stephen Bunting – | -Adam Warner

Adam Gavlas – | -Danny Lobby

Danny Knoppert – | -Jose Justice

Ricky Evans – | -Joe Murnan

James Wade – | -Brian Raman

Jelle Klaasen – | – Darius Labanauskas

Michael Smith – | -Richard Veenstra

Andy Bolton – | -Ryan Mikel

Kim Huybrechts – | -Bradley Brooks

Keegan Brown – | – Damien Mole

Rob Cross – | -Christian Perez

Lewis Williams – | -Jamie Hughes

Ian White – | -Luke Woodhouse

Vladimir Anderson – | -Nick Kenny

Andrew Gilding – | -Robert Owen

Matt Campbell – | -Karel Sedalsek

Brendan Dolan – | -Robbie-John Rodriguez

Rusty Jake Rodriguez – | -Allen Souther

Josh Rock – | – Josh Payne

Calum Goffin – | -John O’Shea

Simon Whitlock – | -Kevin Doetts

George Killington – | -Martin Lukeman

Ross Smith – | -Connor Scutt

Keen Barry – | -Florian Hempel

Mike De Decker – | -Jeff Smith

Mickey Mansell – | -Kevin Barnes

Dirk van Duijenbode – | -Steve Lennon

Martin Claremaker – | -Lee Evans

William O’Connor – | -Jeffrey de Zwaan

Robbie Knopps – | -Nathan Rafferty

Jose de Sousa – | -Danny Johnson

Richie Edhouse – | -Adam Smith-Neil

Chris Dobe – | – Cameron Menzies

Scott Mitchell – | – Christian Kist

Peter Wright – | – Pascal Rupprecht

Stephen Burton – | -Jeffrey Sparidon

Raymond van Barneveld – | – Ronnie Hubrechts

Danny van Tryjp – | -Robert Grundy

Martin Schindler – | -Jimi Hendrix

Scott Williams – | – Haroon Sage

Gary Anderson – | -Mike Kuevenhoven

Owen Roelofs – | – Geert Nantjes

Damon Heta – | -Dylan Slevin

Callan Ridge – | -Richie Burnett

Germain Vatimena – | -Mario Vandenbogerde

Dom Taylor – | -Stephen Belmont

Dimitri van den Bergh – | – Luke Peters

Daniel Kloss – | -Roy van de Grindt

Daryl Gurney – | -Devon Peterson

Niels Zonneveld – | – Cam Crabtree

Gervin Price – | – Mensur Suljovic

Mervyn King – | -Ross Montgomery

Madar Razma – | -Chris Landman

Radek Zaganski – | -Graham Hall

Krzysztof Ratajski – | -Vincent van der Voort

Thibault Tricol – | – Xian Van Wen

Steve Beaton – | -Boris Kramer

Ted Evets – | -Scott Waites