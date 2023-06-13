Draw Players Championship 14: Van der Voort against Veenstra in first round, Van Duijenbode meets Peeters

There is another Players Championship tournament in Hildesheim on Tuesday. After this, the fourteenth Pro Tour tournament of the season will be played.

The field of participants consisted of 128 players, including 25 Dutch and seven Belgians. The draw resulted in three Dutch clashes for the first round.

For example, Vincent van der Voort was paired with Richard Veenstra, while Dirk van Duijenbode would compete against Luke Peters. Martijn Claymaker meets Danny van Tryjp in his opening match. Raymond van Barneveld, who reached the last sixteen on Monday, will play against Robert Grundy. A meeting with Nathan Rafferty awaits Danny Knoppert.

Jimi Hendrix, Gian van Veen, Jelle Klaasen, Jürgen van der Velde, Owen Roelofs and Mike Kuevenhoven have made for a tough draw for the Players Championship 14. He plays against Michael Smith, James Wade, Rob Cross, Josh Rock, Damon Hetta and Daryl Gurney. respectively.

Germain Votimena, Geert Nantjes, Chris Landmann, Roy van de Griendt, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Jeffrey Sparidans, Kevin Doets, Niels Zonneveld, Christian Kist, Damien Mol and Danny Jansen are the other Dutch participants.

Belgium is present with seven players. In addition to Belgian Premier League star Dimitri van den Berg, Kim Huybrechts, Ronnie Huybrechts, Brian Raman, Mike de Decker, Mario Vandenbogerde and Robbie Knops are also aiming for stage wins.

How can I follow these tournaments?

The Players Championship tournament will be broadcast via live stream. There are four stream lanes available per tournament through the streaming service.

All matches at Four Stream Lane will be telecast live on PDCTV. For this, you have to create an account and take a subscription. Monthly subscription (£9.99) and annual subscription (£59.99) available.

Another option is Dartconnect. Live scores of all matches from the first round to the final can be followed through this Score Center.

What is the prize money in Players Championship tournament?

The PDC offers a £3 million prize pool for the Players Championship circuit. Each player will take home 100,000 in championship tournament prize money.

Reaching the second round receives 750 pounds. This eventually adds up to £12,000 for the winner of the tournament.

Draw Players Championship 14

last 128

Germain Vatimena – | -Robbie-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse – | -Graham Hall

Dave Chisnall – | -Scott Williams

Dragutin Horvat – | – Dom Taylor

Chris Dobe – | -Ricky Evans

Lewis Williams – | – Cam Crabtree

Jose de Sousa – | -Christian Perez

Conan Whitehead – | -Devon Peterson

Kim Huybrechts – | -Richie Burnett

Tony Martinez – | -Scott Waites

Michael Smith – | -Jimi Hendrix

Rusty Jake Rodriguez – | -Callum Goffin

James Wade – | – Xian Van Wen

Kevin Barnes – | – Geert Nantjes

Danny Knoppert – | -Nathan Rafferty

Radek Zaganski – | -Robert Owen

Ian White – | -Andy Bolton

Scott Mitchell – | -Connor Scutt

Rob Cross – | -Jel Klassen

Mensur Suljovic – | -Chris Landman

Gary Anderson – | -Luke Wenig

Brian Raman – | -Richie Edhouse

Ross Smith – | -Jamie Hughes

Jose Justicia – | – Ronnie Hubrechts

Simon Whitlock – | -Roy van de Grindt

Keegan Brown – | – Krzysztof Kisuk

Josh Rock – | – Jurgen van der Velde

Vincent van der Voort – | -Richard Veenstra

Brendan Dolan – | -Steve Lennon

Daniel Kloss – | -Matt Campbell

Andrew Gilding – | -Ross Montgomery

Ryan Mikel – | -George Killington

Ricardo Pietrezko – | -Owen Bates

Aaron Monk – | -Jeffrey de Zwaan

Dirk van Duijenbode – | – Luke Peters

Keen Barry – | -Jeffrey Sparidon

Stephen Bunting – | – Callan Ridge

Kevin Doets – | -Joe Murnan

Gabriel Clemens – | -Mario Vandenbogerde

Alan Soutar – | -Adam Warner

Raymond van Barneveld – | -Robert Grundy

Karel Sedalsek – | – Robbie Knopps

Peter Wright – | – Jared Cole

Niels Zonneveld – | -Adam Gavlas

Steve Beaton – | -Stephen Belmont

Josh Payne – | -Adam Smith-Neil

Martin Schindler – | – Cameron Menzies

Mervyn King – | – Christian Kist

William O’Connor – | -Danny Lobby

Martin Claremaker – | -Danny Van Tryjp

Damon Heta – | -Owen Roelofs

Vladimir Anderson – | -John O’Shea

Daryl Gurney – | -Mike Kuevenhoven

Bradley Brooks – | -Dylan Slevin

Dimitri van den Bergh – | -Nick Kenny

Martin Lukman – | -Jeff Smith

Madar Razma – | -Ted Evets

Damian Moll – | -Florian Hempel

Gervin Price – | -Mickey Mansell

Shaun Wilkinson – | -Lee Evans

Mike De Decker – | -Boris Kramer

Jules Van Dongen – | – Darius Labanauskas

Krzysztof Ratajski – | -Tibault Tricol

Stephen Burton – | -Danny Johnson