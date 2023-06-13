Draw Players Championship 14: Van der Voort against Veenstra in first round, Van Duijenbode meets Peeters

There is another Players Championship tournament in Hildesheim on Tuesday. After this, the fourteenth Pro Tour tournament of the season will be played.
The field of participants consisted of 128 players, including 25 Dutch and seven Belgians. The draw resulted in three Dutch clashes for the first round.
For example, Vincent van der Voort was paired with Richard Veenstra, while Dirk van Duijenbode would compete against Luke Peters. Martijn Claymaker meets Danny van Tryjp in his opening match. Raymond van Barneveld, who reached the last sixteen on Monday, will play against Robert Grundy. A meeting with Nathan Rafferty awaits Danny Knoppert.
Jimi Hendrix, Gian van Veen, Jelle Klaasen, Jürgen van der Velde, Owen Roelofs and Mike Kuevenhoven have made for a tough draw for the Players Championship 14. He plays against Michael Smith, James Wade, Rob Cross, Josh Rock, Damon Hetta and Daryl Gurney. respectively.
Germain Votimena, Geert Nantjes, Chris Landmann, Roy van de Griendt, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Jeffrey Sparidans, Kevin Doets, Niels Zonneveld, Christian Kist, Damien Mol and Danny Jansen are the other Dutch participants.
Belgium is present with seven players. In addition to Belgian Premier League star Dimitri van den Berg, Kim Huybrechts, Ronnie Huybrechts, Brian Raman, Mike de Decker, Mario Vandenbogerde and Robbie Knops are also aiming for stage wins.
How can I follow these tournaments?
The Players Championship tournament will be broadcast via live stream. There are four stream lanes available per tournament through the streaming service.
All matches at Four Stream Lane will be telecast live on PDCTV. For this, you have to create an account and take a subscription. Monthly subscription (£9.99) and annual subscription (£59.99) available.
Another option is Dartconnect. Live scores of all matches from the first round to the final can be followed through this Score Center.
What is the prize money in Players Championship tournament?
The PDC offers a £3 million prize pool for the Players Championship circuit. Each player will take home 100,000 in championship tournament prize money.
Reaching the second round receives 750 pounds. This eventually adds up to £12,000 for the winner of the tournament.
Draw Players Championship 14
last 128
Germain Vatimena – | -Robbie-John Rodriguez
Luke Woodhouse – | -Graham Hall
Dave Chisnall – | -Scott Williams
Dragutin Horvat – | – Dom Taylor
Chris Dobe – | -Ricky Evans
Lewis Williams – | – Cam Crabtree
Jose de Sousa – | -Christian Perez
Conan Whitehead – | -Devon Peterson
Kim Huybrechts – | -Richie Burnett
Tony Martinez – | -Scott Waites
Michael Smith – | -Jimi Hendrix
Rusty Jake Rodriguez – | -Callum Goffin
James Wade – | – Xian Van Wen
Kevin Barnes – | – Geert Nantjes
Danny Knoppert – | -Nathan Rafferty
Radek Zaganski – | -Robert Owen
Ian White – | -Andy Bolton
Scott Mitchell – | -Connor Scutt
Rob Cross – | -Jel Klassen
Mensur Suljovic – | -Chris Landman
Gary Anderson – | -Luke Wenig
Brian Raman – | -Richie Edhouse
Ross Smith – | -Jamie Hughes
Jose Justicia – | – Ronnie Hubrechts
Simon Whitlock – | -Roy van de Grindt
Keegan Brown – | – Krzysztof Kisuk
Josh Rock – | – Jurgen van der Velde
Vincent van der Voort – | -Richard Veenstra
Brendan Dolan – | -Steve Lennon
Daniel Kloss – | -Matt Campbell
Andrew Gilding – | -Ross Montgomery
Ryan Mikel – | -George Killington
Ricardo Pietrezko – | -Owen Bates
Aaron Monk – | -Jeffrey de Zwaan
Dirk van Duijenbode – | – Luke Peters
Keen Barry – | -Jeffrey Sparidon
Stephen Bunting – | – Callan Ridge
Kevin Doets – | -Joe Murnan
Gabriel Clemens – | -Mario Vandenbogerde
Alan Soutar – | -Adam Warner
Raymond van Barneveld – | -Robert Grundy
Karel Sedalsek – | – Robbie Knopps
Peter Wright – | – Jared Cole
Niels Zonneveld – | -Adam Gavlas
Steve Beaton – | -Stephen Belmont
Josh Payne – | -Adam Smith-Neil
Martin Schindler – | – Cameron Menzies
Mervyn King – | – Christian Kist
William O’Connor – | -Danny Lobby
Martin Claremaker – | -Danny Van Tryjp
Damon Heta – | -Owen Roelofs
Vladimir Anderson – | -John O’Shea
Daryl Gurney – | -Mike Kuevenhoven
Bradley Brooks – | -Dylan Slevin
Dimitri van den Bergh – | -Nick Kenny
Martin Lukman – | -Jeff Smith
Madar Razma – | -Ted Evets
Damian Moll – | -Florian Hempel
Gervin Price – | -Mickey Mansell
Shaun Wilkinson – | -Lee Evans
Mike De Decker – | -Boris Kramer
Jules Van Dongen – | – Darius Labanauskas
Krzysztof Ratajski – | -Tibault Tricol
Stephen Burton – | -Danny Johnson