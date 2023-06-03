Dream Villa or Dismal Bunker? This is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new, very expensive villa

Once you’re famous and famous, you obviously don’t want to live in your cramped apartment on the seventh floor. Yet celebrities go too far every now and then in buying very expensive million-dollar villas. Like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who recently released a Haveli – or should we say bunker – for a respectable $200 million.

small investment

What do you do when your pocket is full of money and don’t know what to do with it? OK, so you invest it in a $200 million villa. That’s exactly what Beyoncé and Jay-Z have done with their capital. And with a net worth of over $2.5 billion to his name, $200 million is clearly a bargain. Photos of the villa have been released and the inside and outside of the luxury hideaway can be seen. But while the villa is the second most expensive home ever sold in Merica, fans are not impressed with the “collection of shipping containers.”

Malibu Mansion

The villa was designed by master architect Tadao Ando (yes, the same man who also designed Kanye West’s hideaway) and stands proudly on the cliffs of Malibu in California. With a humble 3,700 square feet of space spread over three acres of land, the couple’s new abode definitely deserves the name “Malubu Mansion”. And according to the construction company working on the villa, the house is filled with art from the previous owner; William Bell Jr., who coincidentally took out a $100 million loan to build his humble abode. He has now recovered these costs through sales.

a deal

Queen Bey and Jay-Z reportedly shelled out $200 million for a villa in sunny California. And that too with a discount; The villa should have cost 295 million. leave it to this rich power couple About to drastically reduce the price. The villa can be admired in the Instagram post below. How much cement was used to make this interesting shelter? 5845021.9 litres. To be very precise

underwhelming

Although a house on the beach in Malibu certainly appeals to us, Instagram users are not impressed. Several commenters have noted that the famous couple paid way too much for the house. Another user is comparing the house to a bunker. Yet another follower noted that the building is more like a visitor center.

In short: Expensive doesn’t always mean better and if you have $200 million in your bank account, that doesn’t mean a Malibu container home is always the best buy. For an additional 38 million, the musical duo could also have America’s most expensive home; A hideaway in Central Park South in New York City. Missed Opportunity, Jay-Z and Bey.

Source: Playboy | Image: NL Image, Instagram @topclosings