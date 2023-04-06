DreamWorks Animation releases first trailer for “Trolls 3”

The first trailer of “Trolls 3 – Together Again”, the new animation produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, has been released. Scheduled for release in October this year, the film is directed by walt dohrnresponsible for the previous two films in the franchise.

The plot promises an action-packed, star-studded, rainbow-colored family reunion like never before. The main characters, Poppy and Log, are voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, respectively, who return to their franchise roles. The voice cast also includes even bigger names like Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells.

Tronco’s history will be explored in the plot, revealing that he was one of the members of the boy band BroZone, Poppy’s favorite. The band consisted of Tronco and his four brothers, being the most popular boy band at the time.

This is the first time in the history of DreamWorks Animation that a film will feature a soundtrack by acclaimed Oscar winner, Michael Giacchino. The renowned composer has recently created bands for films such as “The Batman” It is “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. Giacchino has an Emmy Award, three Grammy Awards, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

The series “Trolls” has its origin in the dolls Good Luck Trollsdesigned by thomas dam. In 2013, Dreamworks Animation acquired the rights to the franchise, except for Scandinavia, where Dam is still the licensor.

Since then, Dreamworks has produced animated films, in which the original voices are Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

The studio has benefited considerably from the franchise, whose first film was released in 2016 and grossed $350 million worldwide, in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”.

The sequel, in turn, released in 2020, earned $47 million at the international box office and another $100 million on streaming platforms where it was available.