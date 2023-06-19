Dress in which Beyoncé opens Dutch show designed by Iris van Herpen | Backbiting

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen was commissioned to design the dress in which Beyoncé opened her show at the Johan Cruz Arena on Saturday evening. But rtl boulevard The designer says she had to work with a so-called body double, who had a similar body to Beyoncé’s.

