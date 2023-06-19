Dress in which Beyoncé opens Dutch show designed by Iris van Herpen | Backbiting

June 19, 2023 at 6:59 am

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen was commissioned to design the dress in which Beyoncé opened her show at the Johan Cruz Arena on Saturday evening. But rtl boulevard The designer says she had to work with a so-called body double, who had a similar body to Beyoncé’s.

Designing the dress was a considerable amount of work, as Van Herpen’s team only had seven weeks. Twenty people worked day and night on the garment. “I’m so proud that we were able to create something for her, it’s been a dream for a long time.”

The designer is no stranger to the singer: ten years ago he created a dress for Beyoncé that she wore in a music video My, Van Herpen had a lot of contact with her stylists, who carried forward her ideas for the costume, as well as its concept. Renaissancetour explained.

In this way, Van Herpen was able to create a suitable outfit for the American artist, who gave two sold-out shows at the arena last weekend. The result is a futuristic, silver-colored outfit with a translucent effect.

Body Double Fit Beyoncé Dress

Because the singer is on a world tour, it is impossible to schedule a suitable session in the studio. Van Herpen said on the show, “Unfortunately, Beyoncé didn’t go to the studio, we mainly did the fitting with her body double.”

Van Herpen, 39, got the best compliment from none other than Beyoncé’s mother. “This is one of my favorite outfits and I’m patiently waiting for her to wear it,” mother Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter. “It’s so beautiful, so futuristic and such a work of art.”