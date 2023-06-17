Dressed up as a bush or a parrot: festival-goers don’t mind the heat at Graspop (Hasselt)

Graspop’s second day got off to a slow start. The miserable heat certainly had something to do with it. 27 degrees and barely a breeze. This guarantees large armpit ponds. However, the bands on stage and some of the festival goers didn’t let that bother them.

Dan in a parrot costume from Leuven.

The Danes of Leuven wear carnival costumes for the occasion. Not something we’d wear at 27 degrees. It’s probably no coincidence that Dan repeats all of our questions. “Actually, it’s the parrot’s costume,” he says. “The heat isn’t too bad in this suit. I don’t have anything underneath and then it’s quite windy.” Without asking us permission, Dan unzips his suit to reinforce his statement. Must wear this suit on Grasspop and it’s going to be even hotter tomorrow. So it was now or never. Sure, but zip now.

There is not much shade in the meadow on Thursday. The reason for this is the severe shortage of trees. Luckily there’s Seppe from Scherpenheuvel. Can we take shelter under its leaves for a while? “It won’t get much shade because I’m actually a bush. I thought walking around in the meadow in this suit was original, but apparently it was less original than I thought. I saw others with similar suits.” Seen together. Maybe we can all make a forest together. Does camouflage help against the heat? Not really, but luckily autumn will be here soon.”

Dustin: “It’s a matter of not wiping the sweat off my brow.” , © Maarten Albrechts

Dustin from Wilhelmshaven in Germany has painted himself as the singer of the Norwegian band Satyricon for the occasion. Doesn’t exist in Graspop, but thanks to Dustin for the little bit. “I’m a real fan. Yesterday my friend Sarah did my face painting for fun and that’s why we’re doing it again today and tomorrow. Makeup is fine in this heat, but I don’t want to touch it with my hands.” Absolutely not allowed. So I can’t wipe the sweat off my forehead, but Sara calms me down sometimes.”

airborne

Airborne. , © Gill Fillet

We don’t know if the heat has anything to do with it, but the meadow didn’t fill in until after yesterday. It was primarily Australian band Airborne who first inspired everyone to turn around in a blazing sunburst. The band sounds a lot like ACDC and are also compatriots of this famous Australian hard rock band, but it’s okay to borrow well. Singer Joel O’Keefe can charm an audience like no one else can. For example, by diving straight into it with your guitar or by turning pins on it. Also a small sphere crater can be removed for Hatebreed and Behemoth. Promising foreplay for Disturbed, Gojira and Machine Head.